Clarksville dog attacks

A 5-year-old boy was killed in a dog attack in Clarksville Thursday morning.At about 8:20 a.m., emergency personnel were called to a home on Charles Thomas Road, according to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department.Both dogs are English mastiffs, each under 1 year old. The dogs have been placed in the custody of Montgomery County Animal Control, the release said.Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Tim Anderson (931) 648-0656 ext. 5132 or the TIPS line at 645-TIPS.Here are the significant dog attacks in Clarksville over the last 15 years:May 2006: 4-year-old seriously injured by neighbor's dog on Brook Mead Drive.March 2009: Four children attacked by dog at bus stop on Bunker Hill Road.May 2011: Dog attacks four neighbors on Granny White Road.August 2011: 6-year-old seriously injured when mauled by dog on Lorie Lane.Leaf-Chronicle archives