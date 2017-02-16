Fear is still lurking in the villages around the Sariska Tiger Reserve as the police and the forest guards are still searching for the elusive leopard which claimed four human lives in a span of 10 days.About 120 Police, forest guards with the help of drone are searching for the leopard in shifts which has unleashed terror in the area. At three places, they have put up cages with live animal baits.The leopard attack has however derailed the animal census scheduled at Sariska from February 13. With the officials and guards on the trail of the man eater leopard, the Census programme has taken a back seat.Sariska DFO Balaji Kari said, the animal Census at Sariska was scheduled to be held from February 13-20 have been suspended for now. Under Census, both the carnivorous and herbivorous had to be counted separately. The first four days had been earmarked for carnivorous and the remaining four days for counting herbivorous animals. The Census was based on transit system. He said there were around 100 beasts at Sariska. But the Census has been put on hold till a solution to the leopard menace is found.