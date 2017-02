© NASA Goddard



Rainfall

Some roofs of houses are being blown away by hwavy winds in Inhambane, Mozambique - Thomas Keating pic.twitter.com/Cxh55wlC09

— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) February 15, 2017

Fatalities

Director of National Disasters in Mozambique Joao Machatine says 4 people have died and 720 thousand affected in Inhambane #Dineo #sabcnews



— Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) February 16, 2017

Cyclone #Dineo in pictures, courtesy of TV Mozambique. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/Vt7q8Ajgvq



— Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) February 16, 2017

The trail of destruction left by cyclone #Dineo in Inhambane Mozambique. Pictures courtesy of TV Mozambique. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/f5yjIKfHke



— Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) February 16, 2017

16 dolphins stranded on Inhassoro beach this morning, after cyclone #Dineo landfall. Rescuers managed to save 8. Unfortunately 8 died. pic.twitter.com/M68vaKuiF9



— Zenaida Machado (@zenaidamz) February 16, 2017

Dineo heads to South Africa and Southern Zimbabwe

Tropical Storm Dineo (TC 05S), which formed in the Mozambique Channel between southeast Africa and Madagascar earlier this week, was upgraded to Tropical Cyclone status just before it made landfall near Inhambane in southern Mozambique on Wednesday evening 15 February 2017.The UN in Mozambique reported that hundreds of thousands could be affected. In a report from earlier today the UN Resident Coordinator for Mozambique said "Although it is too premature to indicate the population to be affected, the estimations done by provincial authorities in Inhambane indicates thatThese figure is based on the total population living in the risk area and will be updated in the next days."National Institute of meteorology (INAM) forecast further strong winds and heavy rains possibly until 18 February 2017 in areas of Gaza province (Mandlakazi, Xai-Xai, Chibuto, Guija, Massingir, Mabalane) and several districts in Inhambane (Morrumbene, Jangamo, Inharime, Panda, Homoine, Vilankulos, Maxixe, Massinga, Zavala, and Inhambane city).For more details on potentially affected populations, see the report from UNITAR-UNOSAT here (pdf).According to SABC News reporter Mweli Masilela , Mozambique's Director of National Disasters Joao Machatine, reported on Thursday morning thatRSMC La Reunion forecast a storm surge of 2 to 3 metres (6 to 9 ft) in Inhambane Bay, co-inciding with high tide.Dineo has dissipated slightly as it moves westwards and is now classified as an overland depression. Gale force winds and heavy rains can still be expected into the northeastern parts of South Africa and southern Zimbabwe through Thursday and Friday. Flood warnings are in place and Mozambican, South African and Zimbabwean disaster management services are on high alert.Jan Vermeleun of the South African Weather Service said , "Dineo has now been downgraded to a depression. It still has winds of 50-60 kilometers per hour. It is expected to move towards the Punda Maria area of the Kruger National Park later today, still giving heavy rainfalls of 200mm per day in places."The storm is expected to move towards the eastern parts of Botswana by Friday and heavy rainfall of more than 100mm is expected in that area and over northern Limpopo province of South Africa.