UPDATE Assessment of ROCK SHOT Success as 3-6 Inches of Rain Blanket California. With less than a day left before new storms roll over California dumping 3-6 inches of new rainfall, which will over top the Oroville Emergency Spillway again. They are now dropping bags of rocks in the areas where the dam will collapse, I call it the "ROCK SHOT" which reminds me of the "Junk Shot" in the BP Oil Spill.GOES WEST rainfall forecast maps as well. Once you leave your homes you will not be allowed to return for weeks if at all until spring. Good Luck.