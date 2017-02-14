and later across all of Caliifornia,

Pacific Northwest, Northern California to face drenching rain, ice and snow

Southern California to face significant impacts late week

Potent storms will return to the western United States at midweek, bringing a renewed threat for travel disruptions and flooding.The weather pattern that has promoted dry weather along the West Coast since the weekend will break down on Wednesday. This will allow the river of moisture to resume from Washington to California." AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun said.Motorists will face hazards such as excess water on roadways and reduced visibility."While most of the valley areas will have mainly rain, areas of freezing rain and sleet will affect parts of central Washington, including Snoqualmie Pass," Rathbun said.Travel along portions of interstates 82, 84 and 90, could be slippery and dangerous.As winds turn gusty with the storm, trees can fall and power line damage can occur.As colder air rushes in from Wednesday night into Thursday, snow levels will lower across the Cascades and northern Sierra.Unlike past storms this winter, Seattle and Portland will not be in the threat zone for snow and ice.The second storm from Friday to Saturday will track much farther south compared to the midweek storm.according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jim Andrews.The significant rain and snow so far this winter has eliminated the worst of the drought across California. However,Travel may once again be impeded over Donner Pass."On average, February is the wettest month of the year across Southern California," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun.A complex operation has begun to temporarily repair a hole in the spillway before the new round of storms arrive.