© Reuters



US President Donald Trump has been tough on Russia and expects Moscow to "return" the Crimea peninsula to Ukraine, the White House spokesman told reporters. Addressing the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn - hounded by the media over his contacts with Russian diplomats prior to Trump's inauguration -," Spicer said at the daily news briefing on Tuesday. "At the same time, he fully expects to - and wants to - get along with Russia."" Haley said at the UN Security Council meeting on February 2.Russian envoy Vitaly Churkin responded by citing the US Constitution and pointing out that Crimeans overwhelmingly voted to join Russia, after the US-backed coup in February 2014 overthrew the elected government in Kiev.