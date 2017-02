Nature revolts

Farmers are forced to pour on other toxic weed-killer options to salvage their crops.

Three-quarters US prime Farmland

Pigweed

Pigweed or Amaranthus palmeri is now unaffected by normal weed-killers across the US Midwest

Farmers returning to non-GMO crops

Man and nature need to restore the natural harmony of life and nowhere more urgently than in restoring a natural food chain free from test-tube machinations to produce monstrosities such as GMO corn or GMO salmon whose true effects on humans is entirely unknown.

F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook."

When we human beings become too self-destructive for our own well-bring and that of our Earth, sometimes nature takes control and does what we in our greed and stupidity refuse to do. The refusal of Governments around the world - with notable exceptions such as the GMO-free Russian Federation - to order an immediate global ban on planting of Genetically Manipulated Organisms, GMO, including for corn, for soybeans, for cotton to name just a few, along with an immediate ban on paired weed-killers such as Monsanto's Roundup, is stupidity pure. The response of nature, however, may sound the death knell for American farmers' use of GMO seeds more effectively than any labeling or WHO carcinogen warning. Superweeds are literally choking GMO plants to death across the US Midwest farm belt and that should send a very real signal thatToday, a quarter century later, 96% or almost every ear of USA corn, and most every single soybean, 94%, planted today in the United States is GMO. Those GMO crops find their way into practically every store-bought food product agribusiness pushes on us today.Now with ruthlessness against the crass violation of natural law that is inherent in the entire GMO eugenics experiment, nature is waging its own clever war on GMO crops in the USA.It seems that the lies of Monsanto-Bayer, Dow-Dupont, ChemChina-Syngenta are coming back to haunt them.Those superweeds are "glyphosate-resistant" meaning the Monsanto and other glyphosate weed-killers are useless.An alarming new study has just been published by the University of Illinois Plant Clinic highly relevant and highly ignored by mainstream irresponsible media. The study took some 593 field samples of approximately 2,000 waterhemp and palmer amaranth (pigweed) plants from ten farm states across the USA Midwest, the heartland of world agriculture, or at least until recently. They conducted careful testing and found the alarming results that across America's farmbelt,The Illinois University study, which reportedly is going viral among US farmers through the Internet, showed that for four of the nation's largest food producing GMO states, the following percent of fields had superweeds such as waterhemp or palmer amaranth that had developed resistance to glyphosate and most other major weed-killers.In Illinois, 48% of the fields with superweed samples present tested positive for both glyphosate and PPO Inhibitors (sometimes called contact herbicides, another form of weed killer) resistance. That means theIn Indiana it was 66.6% or two-thirds.This is significant I would say.The University of Illinois researchers note that, "Fields with plants that are positive for both glyphosate and PPO inhibitor resistance are of particular concern due to the limited possibilities for control of these weeds Many natural food eaters associate amaranth with highly nutritious grain varieties. The Palmer Amaranth or Palmer Pigweed as it is known to farmers, is not so nice.Beginning 2006 Palmer amaranth was first confirmed resistant to glyphosate in some southern states, some twelve years after the commercialization of GMO crops in the USA. It choked off growth of cotton GMO plants. Since then it has spread north as far as Illinois, spread by wind. Palmer pigweed is the most aggressive pigweed species in growth rate and in its "competitive" ability against other plants, typically growing from 3-5 inches a day and dwarfing the cotton. In 2014, North Dakota State University's "ND Weed Control Guide" selected Amaranthus palmeri, as " weed-of-the-year ."Waterhemp is an even more aggressive variety of pigweed. Tall waterhemp produces between 300,000 and 5,000,000 seeds per plant. Tall waterhemp also has a growth rate, 50%-70% greater than other annual weeds. Its stem can grow up to three feet long and it can reduce soybean yields as much as 44%. The good news in this chronicle of nature's stubbornness against mans' stupidity is thatHe told Sustainable Pulse,