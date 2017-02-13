© Kelly M. Grow



The Oroville Dam in California finds itself in a situation with the only way to avert an over top of the dam is using an untested emergency spill way built in the 1960's as the regular spillway was damaged by a sinkhole and has stopped drainage of the lake. Evacuations are not issued yet, but with more rain on the way this dam will over top into the emergency earth 1960's drain way. Good Luck to all of you. You may need to evacuate. Please prepare in Advance.