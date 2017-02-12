A 38-year-old man in Dowa has died while his 2-year-old daughter has suffered injuries and has been admitted to Dowa District Hospital after being struck by lightning.The incident happened on Thursday at Guma village Traditional Authority Msakambewa in the district.Confirming the development to Malawi24, Dowa police spokesperson said the man and his daughter were in their house when heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning started.Postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to electric shock caused by lightning and no foul play suspected.Both the deceased and the victim comes from Goma village Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa district.