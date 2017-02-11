That criminal activity is documented in VAXXED, From Cover-up to Catastrophe, by one of the CDC's epidemiologists who took part in it: William Thompson, PhD.
Vaccine acolytes and spinmeisters claim VAXXED is about Dr. Andrew Wakefield, which it is not! Even though Dr. Wakefield is a producer of VAXXED, the film documents using telephone voice recordings of what happened while Dr. Thompson participated in and cooperated with producing a falsified CDC vaccine report, which he feels sorry about and apparently wants to make amends.
Furthermore, EFVV would like supporters to sign their Petition to reach the 50,000 signature goal.
The EFVV, a group representing some 20 European countries (both EU member states and non-EU members) is therefore demanding:
- That compulsory vaccination be abolished throughout Europe as it is a breach of our Universal Human Rights,
- That mandatory vaccination never be introduced in any country where vaccines are only recommended at present.
- That the Precautionary Principle be applied in the case of vaccination in Europe,
- That European citizens benefit from freedom of fully informed vaccination choice and consent,
- That an effective, independent European Vaccine Adverse Effect Reporting (VAER) system be established to monitor vaccine safety. [2]
However, you can be certain staunch opposition will be surrounding each of the events, even to the point of trying to get them canceled. Don't cave; show up and watch a most incredible true story of how vaccine science truly is fraudulent.
