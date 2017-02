© National Weather Service



Wind Gust Reports:

Thursday

Snow, heavy at times, will persist much of the day in New England, especially in southern and eastern New England.

Snow will gradually taper off in far eastern New England Thursday night. It will be most persistent in Cape Cod (ocean-effect bands) and in Downeast Maine.

Winds are intensify quickly along the Northeast coast, with gusts over 50 mph possible in far southeast New England and Long Island, capable of some downed tree limbs and wires. Some minor coastal flooding is also possible in eastern Massachusetts.

Blizzard conditions are possible in coastal southeast Massachusetts and central/eastern Long Island.

Thursday P.M. commute impact: Boston, Hartford, Providence, New York City; Flight delays/cancellations likely at Boston/Logan; Lingering flight delays possible as far south as Philadelphia.

Winter Storm Niko continues to lash the Northeast with heavy snow, high winds and, in some areas, blizzard conditions, making travel treacherous, if not impossible in Boston and New York City.Winter storm warnings stretch from Maine southward through New England, eastern New York and into northern/eastern New Jersey. This includes Hartford, Connecticut, Albany, New York, and New York City.Thursday afternoon,Light snow or flurries linger farther west into northern New Jersey, eastern New York and Vermont.We've seen numerous reports of thundersnow in at least four states, including around Hartford, Connecticut , on New York's Long Island , in Rhode Island and in Massachusetts , including at the National Weather Service office in Boston Numerous locations in southern New England have already recorded blizzard conditions.Snowfall rates have been extreme at times, ranging from 1 to 4 inches per hour.Allentown, Pennsylvania, picked up 7.1 inches of snow Thursday - a record snowfall total for Feb. 9 - breaking the previous record of 5.0 inches.New York City's La Guardia Airport saw three inches of snow per hour for two straight hours 8-10 a.m. EST. Islip, New York, saw two- to three-inch per hour snowfall rates from 9 a.m. to noon EST.Here are some of the latest snow reports:Some coastal flooding along roads has been reported in coastal Plymouth County, Massachusetts, including Scituate, Duxbury and Hingham.Low pressure now intensifying off the Eastern Seaboard may undergo "bombogenesis," which is a rapid pressure drop of 24 millibars in 24 hours.Here's the timeline and how much snow could fall.