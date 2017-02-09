© Bury Times
Mystery: Jan Sugden and Pauline Pollard with the unusual stone she found in her garden in Bury.
This mysterious rock like object is causing quite a stir in Lowercroft.

Now the couple in whose garden it was found are hoping someone may be able to shed some light on what it is — and where it came from.

Pauline and Norman Pollard were baffled to discover the striking black and yellow material in their garden, just days after hearing a loud noise.

Initially the couple thought it may be a meteorite - and don't know whether the noise is related to the find.

Mr Pollard, who lives in Lowercroft Road, aged 74, said: "We found it in the garden after we had heard a loud bang or thump in the middle of the night, it was like a car door banging."

The couple have gone online to find out more about the unusual piece, which is made up of a dull black material which has a little shine, yellow and a grey concrete type material but are still no clear to finding out what it is.

Pauline, aged 71, added: "We have been on the internet and at first we thought it could not be meteorite because what we had found had yellow on it.

"We found more information stating meteorites can have other colours on them too."

She added: "I just want to know what it is and how it happened to be in my garden.

"I don't know if it is a meteorite, but it is something different.

"I have been on the internet and looked at pictures and I just don't know.

"Everyone who I have shown it says they have never seen anything like it — it has got everybody intrigued."

Mrs Pollard added: "It has three colours on it, and someone tried to scratch off the yellow, but didn't even make a mark. It weighs a one and half kilos."

Now the mysterious object has been passed to a friend of the couple to hopefully have it examined at Jodrell Bank where the wonders of the universe can be explored.