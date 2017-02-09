It's not an opinion; it's a duty.

On his expectations from the new administration in Washington, President Assad said, in a statement to Belgian media,What we heard as statements by Trump during the campaign and after the campaign is promising regarding the priority of fighting terrorists, and mainly ISIS, that's what we've been asking for during the last six years. So, I think this is promising, we have to wait, it's still early to expect anything practical.So, as I said, it's still early to judge it.Mr. President, we've been to Aleppo, we've seen the destruction, how do you see the way forward to peace nowadays after Astana?If you want to talk about how to see the peace, it's not related mainly to Astana; it's related to something much bigger:If we deal with that title, this is where you can talk about the rest, about the political procedure. Astana is one of the initiatives during this war on Syria, and it's about the dialogue between the Syrians.How can you implement this communique? That's the question, and I think we are going to see Astana 2 and so on.These are the headlines about how we see the future of Syria. That's the question, and I think we are going to see Astana 2 and so on.These are the headlines about how we see the future of Syria.We have seen many breaches in the ceasefire, would you consider the ceasefire is still upholding, or is it dead?and it's natural in every ceasefire anywhere in the world, in every war, in any conflict, to have these breaches. It could be sometimes on individual levels, it doesn't mean there's policy of breaching the ceasefire by the government or by any other party, and this is something we can deal with on daily basis, and sometimes on hourly basis, but till this moment, no,In the fight against terror group Daesh, do you think all means are justified?Depends on what do we mean by "all means," you have to be...Literally all means.Yeah, but I don't know what the means that are available to tell you yes or "all means," so I don't what the "all means" are. But if you want to talk about military means, yes of course, because the terrorists are attacking the people - I'm not only talking about ISIS; ISIS and al-Nusra and all the Al Qaeda-affiliated groups within Syria - when they are attacking civilians, and killing civilians, and beheading people, and destroying properties, private and public, and destroying the infrastructure, everything in this country,But we have seen the destruction in Aleppo, you have seen the images as well. Was there no other way to do it?Actually, since the beginning of the crisis, of the war on Syria, we used every possible way. We didn't leave any stone unturned in order to bring people to the negotiating table, but when you talk about the terrorists, when you talk about terrorists, when you talk about Al Qaeda, when you talk about al-Nusra and ISIS, I don't think anyone in this world would believe that they are ready for dialogue, and they always say they're not; they have their own ideology, they have their own way path, they don't accept anything that could be related to civil state or civil country, they don't, and I think you know as a European about this reality.The Belgian government is contributing in the fight against Daesh. There are six F-16 fighter planes in the fight against Daesh. Are you grateful to the Belgian government for that contribution?Let me be frank with you, when you talk about contribution in the operation against ISIS, actually there was no operation against ISIS; it was a cosmetic operation, if you want to talk about the American alliance against ISIS.At the same time, that operation is an illegal operation because it happened without consulting with or taking the permission of the Syrian government, which is the legitimate government, and it's a breaching of our sovereignty. Third, they didn't prevent any Syrian citizen from being killed by ISIS, so what tobe grateful for?You have stated several times that it is up to the Syrian people, it is up to the constitution, to decide who their leadership should be, who their president should be. If the Syrian people would decide for a new leadership, would you consider to step aside?If the Syrian people choose another president, I don't have to choose to be aside;I would be outside this position, that's self-evident, because the constitution will put the president, and the constitution will take him out according to the ballot box and the decision of the Syrian people. Of course, that's very natural, not only because of the ballot box; becauseMr. President, I am 43 years old, if I would have been born in Syria, there would always have been an Assad in executive power. Can you imagine a Syria without a member of the Assad family in executive power?He died, I was elected, he didn't have anything to do with my election. When he was president, I didn't have any position in the government. If he wanted me to be an heir, he would have put me somewhere, gave me a responsibility, I didn't have any responsibility, actually.Do you think the European Union or even NATO can play a role in, like, rebuilding the country, like, rebuilding Syria?Actually, they were supporting al-Nusra and ISIS from the very beginning, they were extremists from the very beginning.This is where the Syrians would - I say would - accept those countries to play a role in that regard. But in the meantime, if you ask any Syrian the same question, he will tell you "no, we don't accept, those countries supported the people who destroyed our country, we don't want them to be here." That's what I think.Do you think Belgium can play a role in Syria?Let me talk about the European political position in general; many in this region believe that thethey only follow the master which is the Americans.There is a new administration in Washington, with Trump in power. What do you expect from it? Are you looking to work closely together?What we heard as statements by Trump during the campaign and after the campaign is promising regarding the priority of fighting terrorists, and mainly ISIS, that's what we've been asking for during the last six years. So, I think this is promising, we have to wait, it's still early to expect anything practical.If you look back on the last couple of years, are there any things that you regret?Every mistake could be a regret, by any individual, and as a human...Have you made mistakes?What would you consider a mistake?But if you want to talk about the crisis, as I understand from the question, the three decisions that we took from the very beginning is to fight terrorism, and I think it's correct, is to make dialogue between the Syrians, I think it's correct, to respond to every political initiative, whether it's genuine or not, and I think it's correct, and actually we supported the reconciliation between the Syrians, and I think it's correct.If you look back, was this war avoidable?That doesn't mean that we don't have many flaws before the war and today as a country that allow many of those countries to mess with our country. I'm not excluding, I'm not saying it's only about them, but they were the one who took the initiative in order to wage this war,You have just had a visit from a Belgian parliamentary delegation with Mr. Dewinter and Mr. Carcaci, do you consider them as friends?Do you see them as political allies?No, they're not my allies at all. They are coming here not for that reason; they are here in order to see what's going on. They are the allies of the Belgian people.So, now the only eyes that you have are the delegations that are coming from your country, and this is one of them, this is one of the eyes that your government could have, and you could have many other eyes and delegations coming to Syria. So, they're not my allies, they're not coming here for me; they're coming here to see the situation, and I'm one of the players in the Syrian conflict, it's natural to meet with me to hear what's my point of view.Mr. President, just one more question: after the victories in Aleppo, Wadi Barada, your troops are close from al-Bab, do you think that all these major victories can change the mind of European governments concerning the Syrian government?I don't know, I think they have to answer that question.We hope, I think during the last two years, the whole world has changed, the United States has changed, the situation in Syria has changed, the situation in the region in general has changed.Mr. President, in your opinion, what is our ______ to question if after the war, the international court in the Hague should go over some responsibles on the crimes against humanity against the Syrian people, do you support that view, that the responsibles of the crimes at war should be judged by the international court in the Hague?We all know that the United Nations institutions are not unbiased, they are biased, because of the American influence and the French and British, mainly.For me, as president, when I do my duty, the same for the government and for the army, to defend our country, we don't look to this issue, we don't care about it. We have to defend our country by every mean, and when we have to defend it by every mean, we don't care about this court, or any other international institution.Yes. Do you accept the position of the United Nations?, as I said, regarding every organization, regarding every sector, regarding most of the resolutions against Syria. That's why it was for the first time maybe for Russia and China to take so many vetoes in few years, because they know this reality.