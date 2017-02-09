Puppet Masters
3 Turkish soldiers accidentally killed in Russian airstrike in Syria, Moscow confirms, Putin apologizes, Turkey accepts
RT
Thu, 09 Feb 2017 15:45 UTC
A Russian warplane hit a building housing Turkish soldiers in Al-Bab at 8:40 am local time, the Hurriyet Daily reports citing Ankara's statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences over the accidental loss of life in the airstrike, in a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.
The Russian leader stressed that the accident occurred due to the non-coordination during airstrikes against terrorist targets, Peskov said.
The head of the Russian General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, also talked on the phone with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, expressing his condolences over the incident.
The warplanes were targeting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) sites in the al-Bab area, Gerasimov said in a statement.
Gerasimov and Akar agreed to increase cooperation and information exchange between the Russian and Turkish forces on the ground, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The Turkish General Staff says that Moscow and Ankara will carry out a joint investigation into the airstrike.
On November 2015, the Turkish Air Force shot down a Russian Su-24 bomber, which was taking part in Moscow's anti-terrorist operation in Syria.
The two Russian pilots were forced to eject into terrorist-held areas, with the captain being killed by militant fire as he was descending.
Russia imposed a wave of economic sanctions against Turkey in response to the incident, with the countries requiring over a year to mend relations.
Comment: Turkey accepts apology: Turkey Satisfied With Russia's Response After Airstrike Incident - Source
A high-ranking Turkish military source in Ankara told Sputnik that Turkey has positively assessed Russia's constructive position in connection with the airstrike incident in northern Syria.
Turkey has positively assessed Russia's constructive position in connection with the incident in northern Syria, when an accidental Russian airstrike led to the death of three Turkish servicemen, a high-ranking Turkish military source in Ankara told Sputnik.
"Talks have been held with Russian colleagues with the coordination of the administration of our president and prime minister. The death of our servicemen caused us great grief, we are praying for the recovery of our wounded comrades. However, the actions and the constructive position of Russian officials right after the incident were met positively by us," the source said.
A military source in Ankara told Sputnik on Thursday that Russia and Turkey would not set up a joint commission to investigate the airstrike incident as the situation was "quite clear."
