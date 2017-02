The city under the terrorist colonization of DAESH for over three years now is disconnected from the entire country living under the mercy of the radical group.According to SANA , Warplanes of the US-led "international coalition" destroyed the old and new Raqqa bridges and the drinking water lines causing the stopping of pumping water for the entire city of Raqqa.The sources added that the airstrikes also targeted the main water line which supplies the city of Raqqa with drinking water which led to cutting off drinking water to the whole city.