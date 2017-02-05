© Ghulam Mustafa / EPA



including 50 in one village,

Heavy snowfall

making it difficult for rescue workers to reach the stricken villages.The bulk of the deaths however occurred in remote Nuristan province, where at least 50 people were killed in a single village, Mohammad Omar Mohammadi, a spokesperson for the ministry of natural disaster told AFP."Avalanches have buried two entire villages in Bargmatal district, 50 bodies were recovered from one village while rescuers are trying to reach the other village," said the spokesperson.Bad weather and deep snow had hampered efforts of rescue workers to reach the isolated villages, raising fears the toll could rise sharply, according to officials.said provincial spokesperson Naweed Frotan."Several dozens are still trapped, we are trying to rescue them," he said, adding that many roads were still blocked.and at least 70 people trapped under the snow were being rescued, said provincial spokesperson Zabiullah Amani."The roads to Balkhab are still blocked and we are trying to open them," he said.Freezing weather killed at least two people and over 100 animals in the western province of Badghis.In Parwan province just north of Kabul, the spokesperson for governor Wahid Sediqqi said 16 people died.The government declared Sunday, a normal working day in Afghanistan, to be a public holiday to deter non-essential travel and ensure schools were closed.Unusually, snow even fell in the southern province of Kandahar.Six people who had been trapped beneath the snow were rescued.A separate avalanche killed a soldier at a border checkpoint in Chitral district, a military statement said, while six more soldiers were injured.Chitral district mayor Maghfriat Shah said the city's airport was closed because of the weather.The region's electricity supply was also disrupted after the main power line was damaged.In the Khyber tribal district on the Afghan border in the northwest, three infant girls were killed and two women injured when the roof of their house collapsed in heavy rain.Deadly avalanches are common in Afghanistan's mountainous areas in winter and rescue efforts are frequently hampered by lack of equipment.Despite billions of dollars in international aid after the ousting of the Taliban government in 2001, Afghanistan remains among the world's poorest nations.Source: AFP