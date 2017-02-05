Earth Changes
2 avalanches kill 10 in Chitral, Pakistan; snowfall breaks 20-year record
The Express Tribune
Sun, 05 Feb 2017 12:19 UTC
According to administration officials, three houses were completely buried in the snow and 19 others were affected in Karimabad Valley. Most of the families have been evacuated.
The district administration official told The Express Tribune that Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had called for helicopter services from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as the area remained inaccessible due to heavy snow in the last 48 hours.
NDMA heli-services will transport the injured while PDMA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will provide quilts, blankets, stoves and food items to the affectees.
PM orders quick rescue and relief operations
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of precious lives the in Chitral tragedy. He has directed all relevant federal and provincial authorities to reach the site immediately and undertake rescue and relief work on priority.
PM Nawaz has also directed NDMA to coordinate rescue efforts and arrange for necessary medical care, food and shelter required for the affectees.
COAS directs assistance to civilian administration
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed on Sunday Pakistan Army officials to maximize assistance to the disaster management authorities and local administrations for timely and effective rescue and relief efforts in the snow-hit areas of the country, military's media wing ISPR said.
FC troops assisted the civilian administration and National Disaster Management Authority for rescue of individuals who were hit by the avalanche Saturday night. "So far seven bodies and two injured have been recovered," the ISPR said.
At least 108 stranded tourists were also rescued and shifted to Noshki as PDMA Balochistan with the help of Frontier Corps performed rescue and relief operations in the snow-hit Chaghi, according to the military's media wing.
Meanwhile, one FC soldier Irshad was killed and another six injured when FC posts were hit by the avalanche in Pishotan, Kandao and Arandu areas of Chitral. "Subject to weather clearance army helicopter will supply relief items and expedite relief operations."
Chitral snowfall breaks 20-year record: met chief
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) chief the met department had on Thursday issued alerts / warnings to the authorities concerned for a possible glacier outburst (GLOF) / flash floods due to rains and afterward avalanches due to heavy snowfall in vulnerable areas of K-P.
Local communities were advised to remain alert and the relevant authorities were asked to take precautionary measures if any untoward situation occurred in order to minimize human and property loss, the met office said.
"This year upper Chitral has received a heavy amount of snowfall which has smashed the record of last two decades," the PMD chief said.
