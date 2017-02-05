But you have to admit this is a little funny: Trump's executive order appears to brazenly violate another executive order about how the government should issue executive orders.



It's sort of like the Supreme Court declaring the Constitution to be unconstitutional.



Trump Muslim Ban Executive Order Violated Executive Order About Executive Orders

Made on January 19, 1962

Trump's violation of 11030 goes way beyond improper margins, however. Section 2 begins, "A proposed Executive order or proclamation shall first be submitted ... to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget," which is part of the White House. If the director of the OMB approves the executive order, it goes to the Justice Department and then to the president.



But there's no sign Trump's immigration executive order was routed through the OMB at the start, and lots of evidence it wasn't.



No one at the Office of Management and Budget responded at all to repeated inquiries about whether it was first office to receive Trump's draft executive orders. The regular White House press office also did not respond. Notably, the OMB did not produce a one-paragraph "budgetary impact analysis" of Trump's January 27 executive order until January 30.



Of course, given all the grave potential flaws in Trump's executive order, contravening Executive Order 11030 is the least of it. ... "This could go into a claim that the government didn't follow its own rules, and that makes it capricious."



Sec. 2. Routing and approval of drafts.



(a) A proposed Executive order or proclamation shall first be submitted, with seven copies thereof, to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, together with a letter, signed by the head or other properly authorized officer of the originating Federal agency, explaining the nature, purpose, background, and effect of the proposed Executive order or proclamation and its relationship, if any, to pertinent laws and other Executive orders or proclamations.



(b) If the Director of the Office of Management and Budget approves the proposed Executive order or proclamation, he shall transmit it to the Attorney General for his consideration as to both form and legality.



(c) If the Attorney General approves the proposed Executive order or proclamation, he shall transmit it to the Director of the Office of the Federal Register, National Archives and Records Administration: Provided, that in cases involving sufficient urgency the Attorney General may transmit it directly to the President ; and provided further, that the authority vested in the Attorney General by this section may be delegated by him, in whole or in part, to the Deputy Attorney General, Solicitor General, or to such Assistant Attorney General as he may designate.



(d) After determining that the proposed Executive order or proclamation conforms to the requirements of Section 1 of this order and is free from typographical or clerical error, the Director of the Office of the Federal Register shall transmit it and three copies thereof to the President.



(e) If the proposed Executive order or proclamation is disapproved by the Director of the Office of Management and Budget or by the Attorney General, it shall not thereafter be presented to the President unless it is accompanied by a statement of the reasons for such disapproval.



Executive Order 11030 -- Preparation, presentation, filing, and publication of Executive orders and proclamations

Sec. 5. Proclamations of treaties excluded.



Consonant with the provisions of Section 12 of the Federal Register Act (49 Stat. 503; 44 U.S.C. 1511), nothing in this order shall be construed to apply to treaties, conventions, protocols, or other international agreements, or proclamations thereof by the President .