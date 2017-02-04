But you have to admit this is a little funny: Trump's executive order appears to brazenly violate another executive order about how the government should issue executive orders.I hope I'm not the only one who has noticed that upon the left's departure from reality they lost their basic understanding of metaphor and analogy? The whole point of executive orders is that the next president can override them. Including an order on how to make orders, otherwise - you moronic twit - a sitting president could just write an order that there will be no more executive orders.
It's sort of like the Supreme Court declaring the Constitution to be unconstitutional.
The Intercept, in the past, may have stumbled on a few salient points - I mean the law of large averages basically ensures that if a leftist madly barks at the moon long enough, at least one of their slobber producing hysterical ejaculations will be Shakespeare - but in the end The Intercept is an online hacktionary of leftist politics. Glenn Greenwald, one of the founding editors of The Intercept, may have been on the up and up when backing Assange (so long as Assange seemed to him a likely foil to the white-heteronormative west) but ultimately Glenn sold his soul to the eBay founder and "philanthropist" Pierre Omyidar. Omyidar - sounds middle-eastern...
So what exactly is Jon Schwarz going on about? Seems he's found a serious flaw in President Trump's executive order, and Terry Gilliam would be proud, because what Schwarz suggests (without a jot of proof) is that Trump's Order maybe, could have, violated an order put in place by John F. Kennedy. Made on January 19, 1962.
Trump's violation of 11030 goes way beyond improper margins, however. Section 2 begins, "A proposed Executive order or proclamation shall first be submitted ... to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget," which is part of the White House. If the director of the OMB approves the executive order, it goes to the Justice Department and then to the president.How much is lots?
But there's no sign Trump's immigration executive order was routed through the OMB at the start, and lots of evidence it wasn't.
No one at the Office of Management and Budget responded at all to repeated inquiries about whether it was first office to receive Trump's draft executive orders. The regular White House press office also did not respond. Notably, the OMB did not produce a one-paragraph "budgetary impact analysis" of Trump's January 27 executive order until January 30.The truth is: Schwarz called the OMB, and they didn't answer. Truly overwhelming. The real point here is that Schwarz is using this article as a springboard to lace a leftist screed with throw-n-go statements about Trump's administration (is this the proper time for a fourth wall break to show I'm doing THE EXACT same thing and laughing?). Consider this:
Of course, given all the grave potential flaws in Trump's executive order, contravening Executive Order 11030 is the least of it. ... "This could go into a claim that the government didn't follow its own rules, and that makes it capricious."Oh heaven forbid! The American Government, appearing capricious? Never.
Now here's where Schwarz shows his hand, and it's what Trump has been saying, and many others, all along. Schwarz has taken the executive order completely out of context. Here is the actual wording of the subsection of 11030 that he is attempting to hang his BS theory on:
Sec. 2. Routing and approval of drafts.The context of the section merely outlines the order of offices an order is sent too before it can be submitted from a federal agency to the President. It says nothing about the President asking advisers to draft him an executive order. Nor does the order imply ANY burden on the President himself to submit the bill to the OMB first.
(a) A proposed Executive order or proclamation shall first be submitted, with seven copies thereof, to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, together with a letter, signed by the head or other properly authorized officer of the originating Federal agency, explaining the nature, purpose, background, and effect of the proposed Executive order or proclamation and its relationship, if any, to pertinent laws and other Executive orders or proclamations.
(b) If the Director of the Office of Management and Budget approves the proposed Executive order or proclamation, he shall transmit it to the Attorney General for his consideration as to both form and legality.
(c) If the Attorney General approves the proposed Executive order or proclamation, he shall transmit it to the Director of the Office of the Federal Register, National Archives and Records Administration: Provided, that in cases involving sufficient urgency the Attorney General may transmit it directly to the President; and provided further, that the authority vested in the Attorney General by this section may be delegated by him, in whole or in part, to the Deputy Attorney General, Solicitor General, or to such Assistant Attorney General as he may designate.
(d) After determining that the proposed Executive order or proclamation conforms to the requirements of Section 1 of this order and is free from typographical or clerical error, the Director of the Office of the Federal Register shall transmit it and three copies thereof to the President.
(e) If the proposed Executive order or proclamation is disapproved by the Director of the Office of Management and Budget or by the Attorney General, it shall not thereafter be presented to the President unless it is accompanied by a statement of the reasons for such disapproval.
Executive Order 11030 -- Preparation, presentation, filing, and publication of Executive orders and proclamations
That's not even to mention the fuzzy area set out later in said order here:
Sec. 5. Proclamations of treaties excluded.If you follow U.S.C.1511 it is so worded as to be obscure, but can be interpreted as stipulating that, in regards to international matters, Trump can do whatever he damn well pleases.
Consonant with the provisions of Section 12 of the Federal Register Act (49 Stat. 503; 44 U.S.C. 1511), nothing in this order shall be construed to apply to treaties, conventions, protocols, or other international agreements, or proclamations thereof by the President.
This article is about inserting lots of pro-left talking points to tranquilize the readers and assuage their fears about it being the end of the road for the American left. Well - it's all over but the crying, and oh how the liberal salt mines have opened to spray out that juicy nectar of victory. You have been weighed. You have been measured.
Far from going too far, Trump's administration conspicuously didn't go far enough, and others have noted this, including FNC firebrand Tucker Carlson. Why isn't Saudi Arabia on this list? Now an argument can be made that Trump is buying time before draining the swamp, throwing certain factions a bone by omitting the largest and most corrupt supporter of terrorism in the Middle East, not to mention being a human rights violating candy-land, but that argument is a bit weak as it looks like Trump may succumb to D.C. factions and compromise on his campaign promises.
It's hard to call this one, as Trump's 3 latest moves, 1) Omitting Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, 2) Blasting Russia over Ukraine via Nikki Haley, and 3) saber rattling against Iran, can equally be seen as selling out (even though he was always heavy on Iran, his weak sanctions posture looks conspicuously like Obama Redux) or buying time. Half a month into his administration it's simply too soon to call it.
