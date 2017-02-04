Earth Changes
US Farmers are loosing the Superweed fight: Glyphosate Resistance tops 75%
resistance report has shown that glyphosate herbicide resistance and PPO Inhibitor herbicide resistance have both reached epic proportions across the Midwest of the United States.
2,000 waterhemp or palmer amaranth weed samples were received by the University of Illinois Plant Clinic from 10 states across the Midwest, amazingly 456 of the whole field sites showed Glyphosate Resistance - a total of 76.8% of the 593 sites.
Meanwhile, 62.5% of the weed samples on the whole field sites showed resistance to PPO inhibitor herbicides. Also, 49% of weeds on the whole field sites showed resistance to both PPO inhibitor herbicides and glyphosate herbicides.
In Illinois, where the majority of samples were from, samples from 52 counties had at least one sampled field that had waterhemp or palmer amaranth plants that tested resistant to both glyphosate and PPO inhibitors.
Until the 2016 season, palmer amaranth in Illinois was not known to be resistant to PPO inhibitors. However, several samples from southwestern Illinois were confirmed to be PPO inhibitor resistant (3 from Madison, and 1 from St. Clair counties) in the testing.
The University of Illinois Plant Clinic report has allegedly led many Midwest farmers to question the glyphosate resistant (Roundup Ready) GMO crops that have been pushed on them over the last 20 years by Biotech giants such as Monsanto.
Bill Giles, a farmer from Illinois, who has been growing GM crops since 2009, told Sustainable Pulse that many farmers in his local region are thinking of turning back to non-GMO crops to survive the superweed crisis.
Giles stated; "GM crops are on the edge of failure in the U.S. as farmers are asked to fork out more and more money on herbicides to try to control the superweeds. We simply can't afford it! It is near the end of the road for these crops and many of my friends in the Midwest are on the edge of turning back to conventional farming methods."
Comment: The rise of 'Super Weeds' has been an ongoing problem for years!
For a more in depth look at the 'Superweed' issue plaguing America's industrial agribusiness industry read the following articles:
- US: 'Superweed' explosion threatens Monsanto heartlands
- US 'superweeds' epidemic shines spotlight on GMOs
- Monsanto Vs. Nature: The Weeds Fight Back
- Meet the weeds that Monsanto can't beat
- The Escalating Chemical War on Weeds
- Monsanto's Superweeds Come Home to Roost: 11 Million U.S. Acres are Infested:
So the dramatic recent increases in resistant weeds have occurred despite years of urging farmers to use additional chemicals to avoid resistance. Weed scientists now say that superweeds from GMO crops infest over 11 million acres of US farmland - nearly five times more acreage than just three years ago - at a cost to US farmers of $1 billion a year.
What irks many farmers facing superweed problems and rising costs (not to mention consumers facing the prospects of more chemicals sprayed on our food and environment) is that Monsanto markets the use of a single herbicide as the main benefit of its GMO Roundup Ready crops. Even after all the publicity about this GMO failure, the "Council for Biotechnology Information," a front-group funded by Monsanto and other GMO crop producers, continues to put forth this now laughable claim.
