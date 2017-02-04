Society's Child
Texas Jews hand over keys to the synagogue to Muslims whose mosque burned down
Andrea Cantor
Forward
Tue, 31 Jan 2017 22:50 UTC
Now, in a sense, the synagogue has become a mosque: the Jews of Victoria handed the Muslims the key to the building, so they would a place to worship while rebuilding.
"Everyone knows everybody, I know several members of the mosque, and we felt for them," said Robert Loeb, the president of Bnai Israel, which affiliates with the Reform movement.
On Sunday, the Victoria community held an interfaith event in front of the mosque. Through local donations and a GoFundMe page, the mosque raised over $900,000 in the span of one day to rebuild the mosque. The Jewish Anti-Defamation League's southwestern arm also attended the event.
The causes of the fire are unknown, according to the New York Times.
"Jewish community members walked into my home and gave me a key to the synagogue," Shahid Hashmi, a surgeon and one of the founders of the mosque, built in 2000, told the Times. He could not be reached for comment.
Religious leaders in the town of about 65,000 have done other interfaith work, including a three-week event a few years ago during which the synagogue, mosque and a church hosted each other's members.
"This is sad for everyone in the community and as Jews we especially have to feel for the Muslim community. When a calamity like this happens, we have to stand together," Loeb said.
Also, Loeb added, sharing the space just made sense: "We have probably 25 to 30 Jewish people in Victoria, and they probably have 100 Muslims. We got a lot of building for a small amount of Jews."
This is the type of Jews we can accept with thanks in America.
Up until the mid 1800's Palestine existed just like this, with Jewish, Muslim and Christian living together and helping each other.
What began as this rabbi's messianic dream [Link] [Link] in the late 1600's was carried on into the 19th and 20th centuries by Theodore Herzl [Link] as political Zionism.
Not all Jews subscribe to the dreams of that messianic rabbi but many have followed his teachings, enough to put power [Link] behind political Zionism. This power forced the Balfour Declaration in 1917 [Link] which "legalized" land theft from the Arabs which had been going on for several decades before in anticipation of the creation of 'Israel'.
Jews who do not follow Political Zionism and Muslims who do not follow Wahhabism live like they have done for centuries; together under God.
What began as this rabbi's messianic dream [Link] [Link] in the late 1600's was carried on into the 19th and 20th centuries by Theodore Herzl [Link] as political Zionism.
Not all Jews subscribe to the dreams of that messianic rabbi but many have followed his teachings, enough to put power [Link] behind political Zionism. This power forced the Balfour Declaration in 1917 [Link] which "legalized" land theft from the Arabs which had been going on for several decades before in anticipation of the creation of 'Israel'.
Jews who do not follow Political Zionism and Muslims who do not follow Wahhabism live like they have done for centuries; together under God.
