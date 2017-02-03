Police are looking to trace the owner of the animal that mauled the toddler in Fife.A toddler has been left with serious facial injuries after being mauled by a dog.She suffered injuries to her eyes and mouth in the attack in Fife.Police Scotland confirmed the girl was taken to hospital after the incident in a car park at Kirkside Court, Leven.A search has been launched to trace the black dog and its owner following the attack at 5pm on Wednesday.Police said the child sustained serious facial injuries and was taken to the Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital where she is still currently receiving treatment.The dog is described as having a white underside and full length tail. It also has a white tail tip and was wearing a red collar, with reflective markings.Sergeant Craig Fyall said: "This was a horrific attack on a toddler, who has had to be hospitalised as a result of this incident."Fortunately the injuries are not likely to lead to permanent disfigurement, nevertheless it is important that we trace this dog and its owner as soon as possible."I would urge anyone who witnessed this attack, or recognises the description of the dog, to get in touch with us immediately."