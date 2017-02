© Fred Prouser / Reuters

Airborne particulate matter emitted by automobiles and power plants in urban areas may account for 21 percent of dementia cases and may nearly double the likelihood that women older than 64 years will develop cognitive impairment, a new study says.Applying the study's findings to the population beyond older women, PM2.5 could be the cause of about 21 percent of all dementia cases, according to the University of Southern California researchers responsible for the study. PM2.5 "mainly comes from power plants and automobiles," researchers said in a news release."Although the link between air pollution and Alzheimer's disease is a new scientific frontier, we now have evidence that air pollution, like tobacco, is dangerous to the aging brain."Researchers initially found that mice bred with the gene APOE-e4, a genetic variation that is linked to increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, were more likely to incur cognitive impairment when exposed to polluted air that exceeded federal standards than mice not exposed to same air.The study is unique in that it found the interaction of APOE-e4 and air pollution may boost brain impairment, researchers said."Our study — the first of its kind conducted in the US — provides the inaugural scientific evidence of a critical Alzheimer's risk gene possibly interacting with air particles to accelerate brain aging," said Jiu-Chiuan Chen, co-senior author of the study and associate professor of preventive medicine at the Keck School of Medicine."The experimental data showed that exposure of mice to air particles collected on the edge of USC damaged neurons in the hippocampus, the memory center that is vulnerable to both brain aging and Alzheimer's disease."Researchers analyzed data from the Women's Health Initiative Memory Study regarding nearly 3,650 women ages 65 to 79 living across 48 states who did not have dementia when they enrolled in the study. The study adjusted for each woman's geographic regions, race, ethnicity, medical conditions and other factors."We analyzed data of high PM2.5 levels using standards the EPA set in 2012," Chen said. "We don't know whether the lower PM2.5 levels of recent years have provided a safe margin for older Americans, especially those at risk for dementia."About 48 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, according to the World Health Organization. "Our study has global implications as pollution knows no borders," Finch said.