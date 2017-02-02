© Ekathimerini



Tensions between Greece and Turkey - both NATO members - are mounting afterand with the fallout overstill fresh.The Greek Defense Ministry said it hason Wednesday, Reuters reported citing the minister who claimed that"We want peace, we are not looking for a fight or for trouble in the Aegean, but there won't be an aircraft which will not be intercepted," Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos told Antenna Television.The already strained relations between the two NATO nations escalated quickly after the Greek Supreme Court last Thursday,The top court's ruling is final and cannot be disputed even by the country's Justice Ministry. Thein Greece, but their petitions are still being considered.Turkey responded angrily to the decision, with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accusing Greece of "protecting and hosting coup plotters" and"We have a readmission agreement between us and Greece, with the European Union. We are going to take necessary steps, including the cancellation of this readmission agreement," he said.The dispute around the rogue Turkish officers promptly shifted to the biggest stumbling block in Turkey-Greece bilateral relations - theThe small, rocky and uninhabited islets lay very close to mainland Turkey and cause inevitable land and territorial water disputes. In 1996, the two countries, were on the brink of war over theThat conflict was defused when NATO and US officials intervened and the status-quo was restored. The historical demarcation dispute escalated dramatically at the beginning of the year, when Greece's Deputy Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy announced"Greece is trying to take advantage of Kardak and similar rocky areas. Greece will not be permitted to open new areas here," Turkey's deputy PM Veysi Kaynak defiantly said on Wednesday.In an apparent tit-for-tat, Kammenos flew in a helicopter over the disputed islets and dropped a wreath into the troubled waters to commemorate the Greek victims of the 1996 standoff. The official account states that three Greek officers died in a helicopter crash, but some experts allege the vehicle was actually brought down by Turkish fire.