During an appearance this week on the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show," the Texas-born actor said, "He's our president now, we must embrace, shake hands and be constructive with him."
"They (citizens) don't have a choice now," the "Gold" actor said. "He's our president. And as divisive of a time and Inauguration as we've had, at the same time, it's time for us to embrace. Shake hands with this fact, be constructive with him over the next four years. Even those who most strongly disagree with his principals or things he's said or done, which is another thing, we'll see what he does compared to what he has said, no matter how much you disagreed along the way, it's time to think how constructive can you be."
Ironically, in 2015 the Oscar-winning actor tweeted a photo of his beautiful family after a ceremony of citizenship for his wife of three years, Camila: "Congratulations Camila on getting your U.S. citizenship today - another fellow and great American.'"
The Brazilian model, who could barely speak English when she arrived in the United States, shared her own thoughts with her fans:
'First day back and look what I just went thru. It is with great pride and honor that I am happy to say I now hold an American passport!'Twitter lit up with congratulations, not only for becoming a legal citizen of the greatest country in the world but also for officially becoming a TEXAN!
'I have so much respect and appreciation for this country... #newuscitizen.'
This isn't the first time the actor has been the voice of reason. McConaughey got a standing ovation and a lot of attention when he gave University of Houston's 2015 graduates the cold, hard truth in a rousing commencement address that pounded home, "not everybody gets a trophy."
In another example of bucking his liberal colleagues, McConaughey defended the Washington Redskins name and logo — despite the chorus of the politically correct who want to see both changed.
"What interests me is how quickly it got pushed into the social consciousness. We were all fine with it since the 1930s, and all of a sudden we go, 'No, gotta change it'? It seems like when the first levee breaks, everybody gets on board," McConaughey told GQ magazine.
He also had tongues wagging when he accepted the Best Actor award at the 86th annual Academy Awards. McConaughey made it a point to thank God first and foremost.
"There are three things that I need each day. One of them is something to look up to, another is something to look forward and another is someone to chase," he said in his speech.
"First off, I want to thank God, 'cause that's who I look up to. He's graced my life with opportunities that I know is not of my hand or any other human hand. He has shown me that it's a scientific fact that gratitude reciprocates. In the words of the late Charlie Lawton who said 'when you got God, you got a friend and that friend is you."
