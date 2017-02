© Getty

'First day back and look what I just went thru. It is with great pride and honor that I am happy to say I now hold an American passport!'



'I have so much respect and appreciation for this country... #newuscitizen.'

Actor Matthew McConaughey has called for celebrities and others who oppose President Trump to give him a shot.During an appearance this week on the BBC's "Andrew Marr Show," the Texas-born actor said, "He's our president now, we must embrace, shake hands and be constructive with him."Ironically, in 2015 the Oscar-winning actor tweeted a photo of his beautiful family after a ceremony of citizenship for his wife of three years, Camila: "Congratulations Camila on getting your U.S. citizenship todayThe Brazilian model, who could barely speak English when she arrived in the United States, shared her own thoughts with her fans: Twitter lit up with congratulations , not only for becoming a legal citizen of the greatest country in the world but also for officially becoming a TEXAN!This isn't the first time the actor has been the voice of reason. McConaughey got a standing ovation and a lot of attention when he gave University of Houston's 2015 graduates the cold, hard truth in a rousing commencement address that pounded home, "not everybody gets a trophy."In another example of bucking his liberal colleagues, McConaughey defended the Washington Redskins name and logo — despite the chorus of the politically correct who want to see both changed.He also had tongues wagging when he accepted the Best Actor award at the 86th annual Academy Awards. McConaughey made it a point to thank God first and foremost. "There are three things that I need each day. One of them is something to look up to, another is something to look forward and another is someone to chase," he said in his speech."First off, I want to thank God, 'cause that's who I look up to. He's graced my life with opportunities that I know is not of my hand or any other human hand. He has shown me that it's a scientific fact that gratitude reciprocates. In the words of the late Charlie Lawton who said 'when you got God, you got a friend and that friend is you."