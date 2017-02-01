Society's Child
Inmates at a Delaware max-security prison are taking the guards hostage
RT
Wed, 01 Feb 2017 20:59 UTC
Rep. William Carson, a member of the Delaware House Corrections Committee, said he had been told it was an "apparent hostage situation."
"The inmates have taken over a building," he told the Delaware News Journal.
Department of Corrections spokeswoman Jayme Gravell told the News Journal that state police and DOC response teams were called in to deal with the hostage situation.
This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, Gravell said, noting that a statewide lockdown was DOC policy.
Named after a notable state senator, the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center is located outside of Smyrna, a town of some 10,000 residents in central Delaware.
Known as the JTVCC, the prison houses some 2,500 inmates in minimum, medium and maximum security sections. It is also serves as the pretrial detention center for Kent County.
The last major incident of this kind at the prison was in July 2004, the News Journal reported. Convicted serial rapist Scott A. Miller had somehow passed through two security checkpoints before using a homemade knife to take hostage a prison counselor, and sexually assaulted her during a seven-hour ordeal. That standoff ended when a corrections officer shot and killed Miller.
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
Public education, you just can't beat it can you?
Gratuitous Miriam LaVelle link (with undergarments)....[Link]
Not surprising really because one see's naked humanity and in that our illusion is broken.
There once was a time when I would have dismissed this as manipulation, but not any longer, not after having a kid actually die in jail cell for...
What fools, the Japanese are still the most hated of all people in all of Asia and now they heap more reasons to hate them upon themselves. The...
