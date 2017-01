© Zero Hedge

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's upset victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in November, plenty of liberals made noises about moving north to Canada to get away from a presidency they can't accept, but they might be finding out that it's not as easy as they thought.Canadian officials have beenfrom their borders because theaccording to The Daily Caller . Canada's strict immigration rules don't allow just anyone to come through their borders.When it comes to taking in permanent residents, Canada's government puts a priority on those who willbecause of education, skills or wealth that will contribute to the Canadian economy. Those most welcome are people who "immigrate as a"immigrate by starting aor "immigrate by Canada's visa website cites a few different types of forms: the general form for workers, the business immigration form for those with management experience, and the family sponsorship form, or parent sponsorship, for parents and guardians.The Daily Caller report contained one amusing story of a New York liberal upset about the November election looking into a permanent move north, only to be cruelly disappointed."After researching the Canadian immigration system," The Daily Caller pointed out, "the individual posted that he had determined that 'ironically,'(Hard to believe any country could turn its back on a self-righteous starving artist from Brooklyn, isn't it?)According to The Economist, Canada values those immigrants most who come to the country withWhile the country does admit other immigrants, special priority is given to those who go to the country to work.Of course, Canada has afacing danger from war or discrimination in their home countries — it has accepted aboutsince 2015 for instance, or abouttook in under former President Obama. But it seems as if simply being against President Donald Trump is not enough.When it first became clear that Trump had won the presidency,according to news reports from the time, and "move to Canada" became one of the top search items on Google. But it turns out Canada has higher standards than the standard Trump-haters probably ever expected.Liberals really need to learn the way the world works.