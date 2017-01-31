Society's Child
Anti-Trump Americans looking to move to Canada discover how hard it is to get in
Tue, 31 Jan 2017 00:00 UTC
Canadian officials have been turning some anti-Trump liberals away from their borders because the leftist Americans fail to contribute to the Canadian economy, according to The Daily Caller. Canada's strict immigration rules don't allow just anyone to come through their borders.
When it comes to taking in permanent residents, Canada's government puts a priority on those who will help improve the country because of education, skills or wealth that will contribute to the Canadian economy. Those most welcome are people who "immigrate as a skilled worker," "immigrate by starting a business and creating jobs" or "immigrate by investing in the Canadian economy."
Canada's visa website cites a few different types of forms: the general form for workers, the business immigration form for those with management experience, and the family sponsorship form, or parent sponsorship, for parents and guardians.
The Daily Caller report contained one amusing story of a New York liberal upset about the November election looking into a permanent move north, only to be cruelly disappointed.
"After researching the Canadian immigration system," The Daily Caller pointed out, "the individual posted that he had determined that 'ironically,' as an artist who could not afford to buy property and only rented a loft in Brooklyn, Canada had no desire in taking him in." (Hard to believe any country could turn its back on a self-righteous starving artist from Brooklyn, isn't it?)
According to The Economist, Canada values those immigrants most who come to the country with an existing job offer. While the country does admit other immigrants, special priority is given to those who go to the country to work.
Of course, Canada has a special immigration policies for refugees facing danger from war or discrimination in their home countries — it has accepted about 40,000 Syrians refugees since 2015 for instance, or about four times as many as the United States took in under former President Obama. But it seems as if simply being against President Donald Trump is not enough.
When it first became clear that Trump had won the presidency, heavy use — apparently by U.S. citizens — crashed the Canadian immigration website, according to news reports from the time, and "move to Canada" became one of the top search items on Google. But it turns out Canada has higher standards than the standard Trump-haters probably ever expected.
Liberals really need to learn the way the world works.
Comment: There have always been instances, since the US began its journey as a country, for a segment of the citizenry to be dissatisfied with a result or a policy. But those folks stayed to support the nation and work on the problems. That no longer seems to be the case when beliefs supersede facts and emotions rule the mind.
