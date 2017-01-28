Puppet Masters
Mikhail Gorbachev: 'It all looks as if the world is preparing for war'
Mikhail Gorbachev
Time
Fri, 27 Jan 2017 21:36 UTC
But no problem is more urgent today than the militarization of politics and the new arms race. Stopping and reversing this ruinous race must be our top priority.
The current situation is too dangerous.
More troops, tanks and armored personnel carriers are being brought to Europe. NATO and Russian forces and weapons that used to be deployed at a distance are now placed closer to each other, as if to shoot point-blank.
While state budgets are struggling to fund people's essential social needs, military spending is growing. Money is easily found for sophisticated weapons whose destructive power is comparable to that of the weapons of mass destruction; for submarines whose single salvo is capable of devastating half a continent; for missile defense systems that undermine strategic stability. Politicians and military leaders sound increasingly belligerent and defense doctrines more dangerous. Commentators and TV personalities are joining the bellicose chorus. It all looks as if the world is preparing for war.
It could have been different
In the second half of the 1980s, together with the U.S., we launched a process of reducing nuclear weapons and lowering the nuclear threat. By now, as Russia and the U.S. reported to the Non-proliferation Treaty Review Conference, 80% of the nuclear weapons accumulated during the years of the Cold War have been decommissioned and destroyed. No one's security has been diminished, and the danger of nuclear war starting as a result of technical failure or accident has been reduced.
This was made possible, above all, by the awareness of the leaders of major nuclear powers that nuclear war is unacceptable.
In November 1985, at the first summit in Geneva, the leaders of the Soviet Union and the U.S. declared: Nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. Our two nations will not seek military superiority. This statement was met with a sigh of relief worldwide.
I recall a Politburo meeting in 1986 at which the defense doctrine was discussed. The proposed draft contained the following language: "Respond to attack with all available means." Members of the politburo objected to this formula. All agreed that nuclear weapons must serve only one purpose: preventing war. And the ultimate goal should be a world without nuclear weapons.
Breaking out of the vicious circle
Today, however, the nuclear threat once again seems real. Relations between the great powers have been going from bad to worse for several years now. The advocates for arms build-up and the military-industrial complex are rubbing their hands.
We must break out of this situation. We need to resume political dialogue aiming at joint decisions and joint action.
There is a view that the dialogue should focus on fighting terrorism. This is indeed an important, urgent task. But, as a core of a normal relationship and eventually partnership, it is not enough.
The focus should once again be on preventing war, phasing out the arms race, and reducing weapons arsenals. The goal should be to agree, not just on nuclear weapons levels and ceilings, but also on missile defense and strategic stability.
In modern world, wars must be outlawed, because none of the global problems we are facing can be resolved by war — not poverty, nor the environment, migration, population growth, or shortages of resources.
Take the first step
I urge the members of the U.N. Security Council — the body that bears primary responsibility for international peace and security — to take the first step. Specifically, I propose that a Security Council meeting at the level of heads of state adopt a resolution stating that nuclear war is unacceptable and must never be fought.
I think the initiative to adopt such a resolution should come from Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin — the Presidents of two nations that hold over 90% of the world's nuclear arsenals and therefore bear a special responsibility.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said that one of the main freedoms is freedom from fear. Today, the burden of fear and the stress of bearing it is felt by millions of people, and the main reason for it is militarism, armed conflicts, the arms race, and the nuclear Sword of Damocles. Ridding the world of this fear means making people freer. This should become a common goal. Many other problems would then be easier to resolve.
The time to decide and act is now.
Reader Comments
Agree.
First step: power blocs must all sign off on the taboo of nuclear war.
But since the bombing of the former Yugoslavia with depleted uranium bombs likewise in Baghdad Iraq, how much weight will such a declaration carry?
I suggest that ALL PARTIES of NATO be required to deposit $!million in a secure account to be used for NATO actions in which "accidental" bombings of hospitals and aid conveys and "mistakes" that kill civilians so the world can see evidence not just empty words go along with atoning for wrong doing.
What I see in the world that prevents that is the goal-setting by military across the world. In Africa the current big man is determined to get the 20 years elbow room by simple population assignation. It is exactly what the UN has abetted by setting up displaced persons camps in an adjoining country for the people driven out. Rather than fining the big man by keeping the money loaned to him for the weapons so he can destroy his people, we do loan him the money for the weapons and then ship the weapons. This is absurd. And then we pay the country next door to keep the people robbed of their homeland in a tent city so the young people never see the country they were born in. This is insanity.
Its not just the local warlord in Africa that is catered to, its also the countries in NATO that are interested in a realignment of national borders that will benefit their economy. Like the creation of a new nation that will be the source of low priced oil and gas controlled by a very grateful former desert chief ruling a city in the desert. These pre-formed ideas like the Bay of Pigs adventure gone wrong in Cuba fomented by US dumbbells are behind the global catastrophe of war walking.
IF ONLY we can threaten a little more, intimidate a little more, restrict a little more, sanction a little more, as the thinking goes, we can come out the winner. Bull hockey.
Yea, well looks can be deceiving and they can have their war and then I'll have mine. I'll be doing it my way and not their way.
