- three majors, three captains and two sergeant majors - fled to Greece by helicoptein the aftermath of the failed coup attempt in July of 2016 andas they feared for their lives.but Turkey has demanded that they be sent back home to face justice. However, on Thursday, thewith presiding judge Giorgos Sakkas saying theAnkara reacted to the decision with dismay,"We protest this decision which prevents theseattempt that killed 248 of our civilians and members of our security forces, wounded 2,193 of our citizens, andto be brought before the independent Turkish judiciary," read a statement on the Turkish Foreign Ministry's website."This decision once more displayed that Greece, an ally and a neighboring country, isfulfilling the minimum requirements ofthe statement continued, while accusing Greece of turning a blind eye to far-left and Kurdish militants operating in Turkey."We demanded that the eight soldiers be tried again. This is a political decision, Greece is protecting and" Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Friday, adding that he was consideringbetween the two countries, without giving further details."We have a readmission agreement between us and Greece, with the European Union. We are going to take necessary steps, including the cancellation of this readmission agreement," he said.in March of last year allows for asylum seekers who crossed into Greece illegally to be sent back to Turkey before being deported to their home countries. The readmission does not apply to asylum seekers who enjoy international protection, such as refugees fleeing warzones.Another deal signed between Turkey and the EU gave Turkey financial aid and political concessions in return for its help in bringing the ongoing migrant crisis under control. Under that deal, Turkey would crack down on people smugglers taking migrants to Europe, and also take in one Syrian refugee for each one admitted into the EU. The agreement has successfully reduced the flow of asylum seekers into the EU, but many problems such as integration and squalid conditions at migrant camps remain.in the past, marred by events such as the Turkish intervention in Cyprus in 1974. Both countries are also NATO members, however, and there have been recent attempts to improve relations.The Turkish government is now carrying out a purge of opposition figures, including teachers, journalists, and civil servants that are deemed sympathetic to Kurdish separatism and self-exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Turkey accuses of masterminding the coup.