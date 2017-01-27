Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

On this episode of the Health and Wellness show we delve into the murky world of personal care products, a $450-billion industry world-wide. We have been kept in the dark about the ingredients in our personal care products, especially those that present potential health risks. In our cleanliness routines we are exposed to over 84,000 chemicals and only 1% are tested!Are we seduced by the intoxicating aromas, flashy packaging and enticing promises of everlasting youth these products offer? What are some of the ingredients in personal care products and is there any regulation or monitoring of the long term health effects? How can we navigate an industry that is constantly bombarding us with claims of 'natural' and 'organic ingredients' while simultaneously omitting information about endocrine disruptors, neurotoxins, carcinogens, plasticizers and lead. Join us as we examine the ugly side of beauty products and what we can do to nourish our skin and our bodies using traditional wisdom.As always Zoya's pet health segment followed by a special recipe for the week!01:26:34