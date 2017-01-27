Society's Child
Poll says only 15% of physicians want Obamacare repealed
Fri, 27 Jan 2017 03:46 UTC
Just 15 percent of 426 physicians who responded to a survey by University of Pennsylvania researchers said they support a full repeal of the 2010 healthcare law. The researchers' full report was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Among physicians who identified themselves as Trump voters, only 38 percent call for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), while 32 percent of self-described Republicans support a repeal. None of the physicians who identified as a Democrat or a Hillary Clinton voter said they would support a repeal.
The physicians surveyed almost unanimously (95 percent) support the ACA's demand that health coverage cannot be denied to an individual who has a pre-existing condition.
Ninety-one percent support tax credits offered to small businesses that assist in offering insurance to employees, while 88 percent support the ACA's provision that allows young adults up to the age of 26 to remain on their family's insurance plan.
Meanwhile, 75 percent of physicians surveyed back subsidies offered to individuals to make health insurance more affordable, and 73 percent said they support expanding Medicaid for those who earn up to 138 percent of the US poverty level.
Only half of the physicians support the ACA's individual mandate that requires individuals to pay a fine if they do not have insurance.
"Most support making some changes - but nonetheless support key elements of the law including regulations on insurance companies, allowing young adults to stay on their parent's insurance, providing subsidies for individuals to buy insurance, and the expansion of state Medicaid programs to those living in or near poverty," the University of Pennsylvania researchers wrote in a summary of their report.
Despite this support, the ACA is on the chopping block in Washington. On his first day as president, Donald Trump signed an executive order that calls for the "prompt repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act."
Republicans tried to repeal Obamacare over 50 times while Obama was in office.
Earlier this month, in a 51-48 vote, the US Senate approved a Republican-backed budget measure that would make it easier for the ACA to be repealed. With a Republican majority, they passed Concurrent Resolution 3, a reconciliation measure that set budget levels from 2018 to 2026.
Congressional Republicans will have a replacement strategy following their three-day retreat in Philadelphia this week, House Speaker Paul Ryan has said.
As of February 2016, the official ACA website said that roughly 20 million Americans were enrolled in insurance plans facilitated by the ACA.
Reader Comments
The bottom line is that the health care industry and big pharma cannot continue to profit in the same manner and the citizenry have affordable (usable) health care. Pretty simple really.
've a better plan for Healthcare for those who can't afford it, one that won't favor the major players in the Healthcare Scheme, big pharma, insurance companies, and hospitals. I national lottery, everybody buys lotto tickets, use existing derelict buildings that are in disrepair and otherwise an eyesore in the urban areas, and turn them into healthcare clinics, offer loans, so disadvantaged Americans can get a medical college degree, and they can pay off the loan by working in those clinics for x amount of years, who ever needs a medical procedure that requires an operation, lease operating rooms from local hospitals at night, when they are otherwise unused, as for extended hospitals stays, that could be done in the clinics as well, offering more employment opportunities. Work would be generated by renovating the buildings marked for use for clinics. It would be a Boom largely paid for by those Nit Wits who waste our time at the convenience store buying all those lotto tickets.I really don't like those types, but at least they could provide a function in helping get healthcare for themselves, because they waste they money on lotto tickets instead of buying healthcare. Whada bunch of Morons.
I've corrected the unintentional spelling mistakes, all other spelling mistakes are with intent.
I hope this story is not normal, but I'm afraid it is. I'm 40, work 80 hours a week, pay all my bills on time without the help of credit cards. Signed up on the ACA to conform and maybe, if need be, I would go to the doctor. Initially, after reporting my income, honestly, at a net of $28,000 per year I found an "emergency" plan for $120 per month. ("Emergency" plan being that I have to pay for doctor visits and get a break on prescriptions. $6000+ deductable) In the year 2017 my premium is now $343, more than ten percent of my net income, for the same unusable insurance. All this from a fiscally responsible person. I do not fall in the credit card traps, nor do I need a new car every couple of years. (in fact, I have never had a car payment to make, because, well frankly, its just ridiculous) As I stated in my previous post, "The bottom line is that the health care industry and big pharma cannot continue to profit in the same manner and the citizenry have affordable (usable) health care. Pretty simple really."
Another poll for suckers...
