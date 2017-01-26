© Fred Prouser / Reuters

A sex offender described as "paranoid and short-tempered," who used a hidey-hole guarded by dogs in his kitchen to conceal a girl he was abusing, has been found guilty of sex crimes spanning decades.One imprisoned runaway girl, who was concealed from police on eight or nine occasions, later killed herself after reporting Dunn's crimes to the authorities.Dunn was described in Teesside Crown Court as a "paranoid and short-tempered tormentor who used violence when his sexual demands were not met," according to the Daily Mail.One of his victims was reportedly an underage girl who had already been raped and beaten by another man.Jurors were told that she was left a 'bloodied mess' after he punished her for trying to escape and how the abuse drove her to kill herself.Dunn's violent crimes came to the attention of the police when his victim went to the authorities as an adult and made a complaint in 2014.A second female victim was also beaten and left with black eyes, the prosecution said. She fearfully submitted to sex with him after he threatened to attack her.Judge Tony Briggs remanded Dunn to custody until sentencing at a later date.Detective Sergeant Dave Pettrick, Cleveland Police, said: "This was an extremely complex and difficult inquiry which spanned many years and several locations in the UK. I would first of all like to pay tribute to the victims for their bravery and for supporting our investigation, which enabled us to bring Dunn before the courts."Needless to say, all four women are deeply affected by their terrible ordeal. I hope today's verdict will bring some comfort to them as they attempt to move on with their lives," he added.