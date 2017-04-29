In order to better inform Americans about the impact illegal aliens are having on crime rates in sanctuary cities, President Donald Trump today ordered the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to publish a weekly list of crimes committed by illegals.

In an executive order titled "Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States," Trump directed Secretary John Kelly to be transparent with citizens.

"To better inform the public regarding the public safety threats associated with sanctuary jurisdictions, the Secretary shall utilize the Declined Detainer Outcome Report or its equivalent and, on a weekly basis, make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens and any jurisdiction that ignored or otherwise failed to honor any detainers with respect to such aliens," the order reads.

The same executive order "directs that federal funds be withheld from cities and counties that don't cooperate with immigration officials," Patch reports.