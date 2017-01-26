The task force, which was formed as part of the European External Action Service (EEAS) in early 2015 to tackle what the EU sees as Russian propaganda, will now receive extra resources, Germany's Deutsche Welle (DW) reported, citing a spokesperson for the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.So far, there are 10 people working for the agency, DW said, explaining that they are searching for what they believe to be fake news and then writing "disproof" statements.Despite the fact that the origins of the stories are "very hard to trace,"as DW suggests, and "whether Russia is behind them is hard to tell,"German Chancellor Angela Merkel is alleged to be facing a heightened Russian disinformation campaign ahead of the German elections this year, AFP reported. Citing its source at East Stratcom, AFP said that the task force had found Merkel to having already been under increasing attack last year. The same source alleged that upcoming elections in France and the Netherlands could also be externally targeted.Meanwhile, a MEP told RT that the organization battling the perceived Russian threat "is not credible."Stelious Kouloglou, an MEP for the Greek ruling center-left Syriza party, said:Just to blame somebody else for the problems Europe faces "is very bad for Europe," the Greek politician said. "Europe is going in the wrong direction, and it's not Moscow's fault," Kouloglou told RT. "We don't look at our problems and just blame others, play the blame game," he added."If Trump won, it's not because of the Russian intervention, whether it was real or not. Trump won because he exploited the mistakes that have been made by the American oligarchy, by the 1 percent of those who are getting richer, although 99 percent of the population of the US are getting poorer.So, we can't blame somebody else. If we do that, it will be a fatal mistake and the extreme right will profit from that. We have to address the real problems Europe is facing," Kouloglou said.In November, the EU Parliament debated and then voted on a resolution that sought to establish measures "to tackle Russian and Islamic State propaganda." The controversial non-legislative document called for the EU to "respond to information warfare by Russia," which was placed alongside propaganda by the Islamic terrorist group. RT was cited as one of the alleged propaganda "tools," with the resolution authors claiming Moscow has an influence on media markets and societies in the EU and other countries.