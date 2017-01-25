© Jason Brainerd



© Mark Thiessen



The accumulated weight of snow has crushed a lumber mill in Oregon, the grocery store in a small Idaho town, a sports complex in Alaska and a conference center in Colorado, among others.For buildings in parts of the snow-covered U.S. West, it has become a winter where the weak do not survive.Storms this month have blanketed the West and kept dumping more snow on top of it. Experts say the rare combination of greater snowfall at lower elevations and prolonged cold temperatures that allowed the snow to accumulate without melting away is partly to blame for the collapses.The combination builds up an amount of snow that exceeds building codes set for weather expected only twice a century, said Dell Winegar, president of the Idaho Onion Growers Association, whose industry has felt the pain at its facilities., leading prices to spike from $3.50 to $6.50 for a 50-pound bag of yellow jumbo onions."It's been a heartbreak for a lot of folks," Winegar said. "It's hard to prepare for something that has never happened before."While lower elevations are getting record snow, mountains in the West are only somewhat above average, forecasters say.But "that snow hasn't been melting," said Troy Lindquist of the National Weather Service.Another possible reason behind the collapses is that settling snow does not look as substantial because it's not as deep, fooling building owners about the weight that's pressing on shingles and tiles.But experts say the water density in the snow is increasing, meaning a roof that that does not appear to be holding much powder can be straining under thousands of pounds."They may look at the roof and say, 'There's not as much snow there because it settled,' " said Ron Abramovich, a water-supply specialist with the Natural Resource Conservation Service who analyzes the snowpack in mountains. "But it really comes down to the amount of water in the snowpack."Abramovich said 20 inches of snow can weigh about 10 pounds per square foot. That means a portion of a 20-by-20 foot roof with that amount of snow would be supporting about 4,000 pounds.A former factory was bearing much more weight than that when it collapsed this month in the upscale Old Mill District of Bend, Ore.The building, covering 7.5 acres with nearly 30 inches of snow on its roof, was a remnant of an era when two large lumber mills stood where shops and restaurants now do. It stored about 60 campers and motor homes, said Scott Carlson, chief financial officer of Hooker Creek, a construction-materials company that owns the building."Typically, we get a lot of snow, but it usually melts some between snowstorms," he said, noting that new storms made it too dangerous to remove the snow.He didn't have a cost estimate for the damage.Investigators were trying to determine why the roof's thin, flexible plastic material, supported by pipes and cables, collapsed.Worried about more collapses, Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter signed an emergency declaration forThe state is sending inspectors to examine schools and other structures.The only injury reported so far is a man whose leg and hip broke when a carport collapsed, said Scott Penner, spokesman for Washington County's disaster services.Source: AP