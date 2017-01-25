Earth Changes
School bus narrowly escapes large sinkhole in Toronto, Canada
CP24
Tue, 24 Jan 2017 11:06 UTC
The bus was travelling south on Symes Road, just past Hillborn Avenue, when the pavement beneath it suddenly collapsed.
The back of the bus slammed down into the opening sinkhole, but the vehicle luckily had enough momentum to keep from getting lodged. While it escaped the hole, reports from the scene indicate that the rear suspension was shattered and the drive axle was partially dislodged.
The bus eventually came to a stop a few metres away from the sinkhole, where rushing water could be seen gushing through the two-metre-deep opening. Toronto Water is at the scene to assess the situation and police have closed off a section of the road to keep drivers away.
There were no kids onboard at the time. No one was injured.
With files from CP24's Cam Woolley
- Mexico agrees to build wall to stem the tide of American refugees
- BREAKING: Major KGB Announcement From Putin About Donald Trump, New US President!
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
Quote of the Day
To your request of my opinion of the manner in which a newspaper should be conducted so as to be most useful, I should answer, 'by restraining it to true facts and sound principles only.' Yet I fear such a paper would find few subscribers. It is a melancholy truth, that a suppression of the press could not more completely deprive the nation of its benefits, than is done by its abandoned prostitution to falsehood. Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. I will add that the man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them; inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors. He who reads nothing will still learn the great facts, and the details are all false.
¬ Reply by the U.S. President to John Norvell, 1807
Recent Comments
you would need congress' approval for that. of which the democrats never sought out. they just did whatever the fook they wanted. huh, vickie....
Some people put their heads in the sand, some people run around like headless Chicken Lickens, some do neither. In the days of back and beyond, I...
that's right. you're gonna have to make amends to the people of your nation. or you could go to jerusalem.
this lady obviously needs a new career. perhaps she can protect prison gangs in maximum security for-profit penal institutions. her main man is on...
I felt a small quake about 1:56 pm, yesterday. I'm about 45 minutes north of San Diego. No idea if it's related, but I wanted to report. I hope...
