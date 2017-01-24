A Denver woman's tweets supporting the assassination of Donald Trump have gone viral, creating a Twitter firestorm. The woman likely worked temporarily at MSU Denver in 2015.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, a Twitter account belonging to Tracy Pickerill sent a series of tweets that included this reference to President-elect Donald Trump:
© Tracy Pickerill/Twitter
Individuals concerned about the threats contacted Denver police, who said they had forwarded the information to federal authorities to investigate. As of late Friday, no charges had been announced against Pickerill.

A Linkedin profile belonging to a Tracy Pickerill connected the profile to employment at MSU Denver, in addition to a listing for a Tracy Ann Pickerill in the A-Z Directory on the university's website, msudenver.edu. The listing was removed Friday morning, and the university's chief spokesperson, Cathy Lucas, told Met Report that there was no record of Tracy Pickerill on MSU Denver's payroll.


Subsequently, the Met Report obtained a March 2015 email that describes plans for a Tracy Pickerill to start work as an administrative assistant in the university's Office of Marketing and Communications. According to the email, which was sent to office staff members, Pickerill was hired to fill in on a temporary basis.