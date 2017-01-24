Snow besieging northern Laghouat

Continued snowfall overnight on the northern side of Laghouat cut off all roads in 12 municipalities, leaving them isolated from the outside world and each other.

Also, travel by hundreds of passengers on buses, cars and trucks has been halted due to the interruption of roads by the snow and many landslides.

Electricity, mobile phone networks and water is cut off some municipalities Kpldah Haj Mashri.

Authorities have mobilized all gear available to open the roads, and to shelter and feed the hundreds of stranded travelers.

The population is facing a scarcity of certain vegetables and fruit in some municipalities due to interruption of the roads, leading to rising prices, as the price for potatoes jumped to 80 dinars.

Thanks to Argiris Diamantis for these links