is live in:
Society's Child
Pilot injured when small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood
NJ.com
Sat, 21 Jan 2017 18:13 UTC
The plane crashed on Patton Drive in West Caldwell, which is about a mile-and-a-half from the airport, according to an officer with the Fairfield Police Department.
Rick Breitenfeldt, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the plane is a Hawker Beachcraft Bonanza and had one person on board. He said the incident occurred at 12:45 p.m. about a mile south of the Essex County Airport. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and the FAA is investigating, Breitenfeldt said.
Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said the pilot, an adult male, suffered a broken leg and burns to his face and chest. The sheriff would not categorize the seriousness of the injuries.
The pilot was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, Fontoura said.
An operator at the Essex County Airport said he did not see the crash but could see smoke and emergency response vehicles responding to the area.
Bob Alviggi, who was at home with his wife when the plane crashed, said he heard a loud "boom" and watched as people rushed to the aircraft to pull the pilot out.
"I heard a big boom and my wife hollered at me 'There's a fire. A plane crashed. There's a fire. '"
He said he called 911 and then ran out the back door but couldn't get to the crash site, which was at spot with a 20-foot drop from his house in Fairfield, just across the border from West Caldwell.
He said the flames were so intense that the heat warped his fence, which is about 5 feet from the crash site.
"I've been here for almost 40 years and nothing like this every happened," Alviggi said.
Video on social media shows smoke rising from behind a home in the neighborhood with an ambulance at the scene.
West Caldwell police were not immediately available to provide more information.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Our senses can't learn under stress
- More than triple average January snowfall breaks records at California ski resort
- Israel approves 560 new illegal homes in East Jerusalem as Trump takes office
- Pilot injured when small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood
- Medvedev: 'Russia shouldn't pin hopes for lifting of sanctions on US elections'
- SNL writer tweets that Barron Trump will be 'America's first homeschool shooter'
- Psychic who predicted Trump, Brexit and Nice attack releases predictions for 2017
- 'Triangular Diplomacy': Why Kissinger supports mending Russia-US relations
- Trump offers struggling single father $10,000 check at Inaugural event
- Trump expected to sign 'Audit the Fed' bill
- Ice on Danube River 4 meters thick in Serbia
- Watch lightning strike Sutro Tower 4 times in San Francisco
- 'Stop global war': Anti-war activists protest against US military base near Vicenza, Italy
- At least 4 dead as tornado rips through Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- 'Loud explosion' heard as residents lose power in South Wales
- President Trump visits CIA headquarters, charms rank-and-file to thunderous applause
- At least 32 killed, 50 injured in India train derailment
- President Trump assures CIA staff: 'I am right behind you'
- Major 8.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea
- Is Neoliberalism creating an epidemic of mental illness? Wrenching society apart
- Israel approves 560 new illegal homes in East Jerusalem as Trump takes office
- Medvedev: 'Russia shouldn't pin hopes for lifting of sanctions on US elections'
- 'Triangular Diplomacy': Why Kissinger supports mending Russia-US relations
- Trump expected to sign 'Audit the Fed' bill
- President Trump visits CIA headquarters, charms rank-and-file to thunderous applause
- President Trump assures CIA staff: 'I am right behind you'
- Obama was booed like his supporters booed Bush in 2009
- Stop NATO! Polish scholar Mateusz Piskorski writes to Donald Trump from behind bars
- US Airstrike kills 100+ Al-Qaeda terrorists in Syria
- Operation Condor: 8 ex-military condemned to life
- Once submissive US vassal, Philippines is now the center of an Asian realignment
- Trump 'blacklisted' CNN from White House - More outlets to follow
- "It all begins today!": Trump's inauguration (UPDATES)
- 'A sacred event': How the media slobbered over Obama's inauguration
- Trump signs order to 'ease the burden' of Obamacare; total repeal pending
- Turkish MPs back constitutional reform triggering referendum on sweeping powers for Erdogan
- Trump's speech: Promise, hope, opportunity
- Petition reaches 100k signatures demanding Donald Trump release tax returns
- The Trump presidency: A pessimist's guide
- South Korea's minister of culture arrest for blacklisting artists
- Pilot injured when small plane crashes in New Jersey neighborhood
- SNL writer tweets that Barron Trump will be 'America's first homeschool shooter'
- Psychic who predicted Trump, Brexit and Nice attack releases predictions for 2017
- Trump offers struggling single father $10,000 check at Inaugural event
- 'Stop global war': Anti-war activists protest against US military base near Vicenza, Italy
- At least 32 killed, 50 injured in India train derailment
- West Virginia lab manager gets 2yrs in prison for doctoring water samples to benefit coal industry
- Whistle-blower revenge: Harvard doctoral student forced to undergo psychiatric exam in retaliation for claims of scientific misconduct
- Andrews High student arrested after paper airplane hits teacher in eye
- Anti-Trump Activist Training Camp: How Protesters Prepare to Disrupt the Inauguration (UPDATES)
- Man critically injured in shooting as protest at speaker Yiannopoulos event at University of Washington turns violent
- Fortune teller ordered to pay nearly $1MN to client for forcing woman into prostitution by mind control
- 12 things President Trump MUST do for America to be great again
- Grassroots demonstration: Women's March on Washington poised to greet Trump's first full day in office
- Rocket attack hits Istanbul police headquarters and AKP offices
- CNN banned at Indiana YMCA over complaints about constant barrage of "Fake News"
- 200+ protesters arrested, windows shattered, cars burned at inauguration Day protests
- 5th Amendment appeal waved, man forced to unlock phone with fingerprint
- Psychopath? Teenager sets sleeping man ablaze on subway, looks on laughing
- Child cruelty: Ohio mom charged after taping her toddler to a wall during Facebook Live broadcast
- Art & its institutions: Notes on the culture war
- CIA released documents: US planned to deliver Falkland Islands to Argentina, airlift Brit islanders to Scotland
- Lost 'Dark Age' Kingdom of Rheged uncovered in Scotland
- 1,000-Year-Old Noble's tomb unearthed in Denmark
- Archaeologist discovers ancient Egyptian boat in middle of desert
- The Russian defector who convinced America to take ESP seriously
- 'Great Wall of India': Feat of ancient engineering uncovered in central India
- China: Long-lost Buddha statue appears after lake level drops
- Ancient Egyptian cemeteries discovered near Aswan by Swedish archaeologists
- Archaeological find in Yukon, puts humans in North America 10,000 years earlier than thought
- Hypocritical Outrage over 'Russian hacking' disingenuous as the US has been hacking elections for more than a century
- Long-lost Anglo-Saxon village with artefacts belonging to ancient nobles are uncovered by builders in Cambridge
- A presidential campaign did collude with a foreign nation to sway a U.S. election: In 1980
- Tibetans Lived in Himalayas Year-Round Up to 12,600 Years Ago
- Cave discovery in France reveals ancient man-made rock structure featuring rings and mounds
- Fidel: My 100 hours with Castro
- Discovery of 3,500-year-old Greek tomb calls into question our most basic ideas about the roots of Western civilization
- Ridiculously Massive: The list of governments the USA has overthrown since WWII
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Giants on Record with Jim Vieira and Hugh Newman
- Turkey opens Nevsehir underground city never before seen by the public
- Our senses can't learn under stress
- NASA's Cassini spacecraft captures Saturn's 'wavemaker' moon like never before
- Study: Radiation 'clouds' discovered at aviation altitudes
- Ancient tree rings suggest sunspot cycles similar to the one observed in more modern times
- 'We have a problem': AI still a major concern despite scientific assurances
- New study suggests humans, not climate change, behind Australian megafauna extinction 50,000 years ago
- Vampire bats found to be drinking human blood
- Wet, green Sahara 5000 to 11,000 years ago
- 'Much better than expected': Chinese 'hack-proof' quantum communication satellite put into service
- Controversial blog list of predatory publishers, journals disappears from the web
- Artificial intelligence headset composes tailor-made music
- Who needs men? Female shark reproduces without males after years alone
- Researchers find rare lymphocytes in meninges surrounding brain
- High-tech military lasers could heat the Earth's atmosphere and create a giant surveillance lens in the sky
- Giant 'wave' traversed Venus in December 2015 - Largest-ever observed in solar system
- Military spy laser concept aims to transform Earth's atmosphere into a giant magnifying glass to snoop on enemies
- George Will: "Academia may now be beyond satire"
- The Search for DNA - On Mars
- SpaceX successfully lands Falcon 9 rocket after carrying 10 iridium satellites into orbit
- Plant sense: Perceiving the world without eyes, ears or brains
- More than triple average January snowfall breaks records at California ski resort
- Ice on Danube River 4 meters thick in Serbia
- Watch lightning strike Sutro Tower 4 times in San Francisco
- At least 4 dead as tornado rips through Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- 'Loud explosion' heard as residents lose power in South Wales
- Major 8.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea
- Freak snowfall brings winter to New Zealand resorts in summer!
- Tennessee couple lose home to large sinkhole
- Double sun halo captured in Fairbanks, Alaska
- Series of eight earthquakes recorded in Colorado overnight
- Animals struggle with heavy snowfall, winter weather in Idaho
- Chinstrap penguin makes rare 1500-kilometre trip from Antarctica to Macquarie Island
- 14 buried in central China landslide
- Man has an incredible escape as lightning strikes in the same place twice in Singapore
- Dead whale washed ashore on Outer Hebrides, Scotland
- Several parts of Morocco to be hit with large drops in temperature
- Up to 30 people feared dead as Italian hotel is buried by avalanche after four earthquakes hit the region (UPDATE: 10 people found alive)
- Cold Temperatures Set Records Throughout Manitoba
- Sinkhole threatens to swallow car in Reading, Pennsylvania
- Loud mysterious bang that 'sounded like a bomb' puzzles Canterbury, UK residents
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- Meteor fireball breaks up over Victoria, Australia
- Daytime meteor fireball explodes over Norway
- Twin sonic booms panic residents of Marseille
- Two large sonic booms prompt calls to North Yorkshire police
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Puerto Rico
- American Meteor Society receives 145 reports of meteor fireball over US Midwest and Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks over Brazilian skies
- Two large meteor fireballs caught on camera in northwestern Russia
- Fireball? Nighttime booms, house shaking, red flash in Louisana skies
- Anomalous: Three Quadrantid meteor fireballs in southern skies?
- Meteor fireball or falling plane? Social media in Japan puzzled by mysterious fireball in the sky
- Meteor? Residents in Northern Alberta, Canada report 'strange noise', 'large blue flash' and 'explosion' in night sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Turrialba volcanic eruption in Costa Rica
- Meteor fireball disintegrates over Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua
- Green meteor fireball streaks across West Michigan sky
- Three meteor fireballs recorded over France in three days
- Large meteor fireball illuminates the sky over Colombia
- Fireball spotted over Swiss skies
- Fireball spotted over Belgium
- Oklahoma State Senator Ervin Yen introduces Mandatory Vaccine Bill for the third year in a row
- Does your doctor know these facts about ADHD & depression?
- Something rotten in Denmark: Why have the rates of brain tumors doubled?
- FDA approves new GMO pineapple despite lack of safety testing
- Insecticides mimic melatonin, creating higher risk of diabetes
- German company ordered to pay $90 million for defective breast implants
- Examining Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s claim that the CDC "Owns over 20 vaccine patents."
- The speed of hypocrisy: How America got hooked on legal meth
- The vaccine did it: Virus in MMR caused devastating brain damage & death of a five year old
- Psycho-acoustic medicine: Healing with binaural beats
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Connecting the Dots: Travelling through 2017
- Surprising benefits of melatonin: Alleviating depression, treating autoimmune disorders and fighting cancer
- It's official: HPV vaccine, the most dangerous vaccine yet
- Billions wasted on cholesterol myth
- Get moving! Sitting down for hours a day speeds up aging, according to new research
- Sunlight energizes infection fighting T cells
- Federal court documents reveal how Monsanto & the EPA seek to keep talks about Glyphosate Cancer Review a secret
- Will Robert Kennedy Jr uncover what the CDC is trying to hide?
- Antibiotic resistant nightmare bacteria show worrisome ability to diversify and spread
- Man suffers severe burns and loses seven teeth after e-cigarette explodes in his face
- Is Neoliberalism creating an epidemic of mental illness? Wrenching society apart
- Making it a habit to be a grateful human being
- Quantum theory and the afterlife: What happens when we die
- Whether our speech is fast or slow, we say about the same
- Listening with your eyes: One in five people may 'hear' visual movement or flashes of light
- A scientific explanation for why people cling to their political beliefs
- Optimism and a zest for living: Life lessons from centenarians
- Discontinuity effect: Making a major life change can help us break our bad habits
- Political cognitive dissonance and the psychology of soft slavery
- Why freedom without virtue is a dangerous thing
- Daniel Kahneman: How your cognitive biases act like optical illusions
- Ten Steps to Letting Go of Resentment
- Think you're great at multitasking? Surprise - you are probably less efficient and may even be damaging your brain
- Is vengeance really sweet? Researchers uncover the mood-enhancing effects of revenge
- The Worry Solution: Using your mind to turn anxiety to calmness
- The most useful life skills every 20-something should master
- Questioning the consensus: Maybe we can't really measure "implicit bias"
- Is it possible to get narcissists to feel empathy?
- How cultural contexts can shape mental illness
- Change your life by trusting your future self
- After conducting 6,000 exorcisms, Catholic priest shares his experience
- Peruvian couple 'possessed by demons' snarl like animals as family takes them to church for exorcism
- 'Compelling' live cam video of 'bigfoot family' at Yellowstone divides web
- Mysterious flashing lights speed past ISS - astronaut 'hides evidence from camera with hand'?
- UFO hunter demands inquiry into mysterious black object filmed over Bristol Channel
- Triangle UFO formation in the sky above Gosport in South Hampshire, UK
- Alleged poltergeist phenomena surrounding young girl captured in home security footage
- Nazis, E.T.'s, Deep States, the Admiral Byrd Expedition and the Exposure of Antarctica's Hidden Realms
- Mystery flying object photographed over east England
- Strange 'vibrating boat horn' noise heard across Liverpool, UK
- Chilean Navy declassifies inexplicable UFO footage after 2 year investigation
- Photo of "demon" goes viral on Facebook
- Arizona UFO theories reignited after mystery lights appear on New Year's Eve
- Beautiful crop circle makes an appearance in Antsy, UK
- Milwaukee man's van damaged by unidentified object falling from the sky
- Multiple lights appear and disappear in sky over Buxton, Maine (VIDEO)
- Strange Dutch Skies: Triangle UFOs and Mysterious 'Smoke Rings'
- Sea monster with dreadlocks? Mysterious object washes up on New Zealand beach
- My, how Area 51 has grown over the last 30 years
- Weird science: Chinese government has conducted numerous studies on superhuman powers
- Putin hacked fireworks! Trump pre-inauguration party's fireworks display spells out 'USR' instead of 'USA'
- Tucker exposes hoax group claiming to pay protesters at Trump inauguration
- Orangutan slaps tourist taking a selfie!
- Deepak Chopra sneezes and detaches retina in third eye
- New RoboQueen convinces on first public appearance
- Facebook censorship goes too far, bans God's account for His wrath against military spending
- Trump Gives Intel Agencies Their Daily Briefing
- "I lost because hackers showed America what a complete F-ing lunatic I am" (satire)(but true!)(ya know?)
- U.S. intel says four-year-old hacked Trump's Twitter account
- Funniest fake news story of the year: Killary smells like boiled cabbage and urine
- CrazyRussianHacker: Check out these 7 dog gadgets (Video)
- Obama greenlights one last drone strike 'for old times' sake'
- Top news bloopers of 2016
- Woman rides jumping cow after being denied horse as a girl in New Zealand
- Kremlin names Trump employee of the month
- Cassetteboy: Brexit. 2016 review special (VIDEO)
- A new Ministry of Truth will protect Germany from Putin personally hacking their election
- The man who looks after 735 dogs
- Putin to sing at Trump inauguration
- Nature freaks scout forests in search of rare predator, Hillary Clinton
Quote of the Day
To your request of my opinion of the manner in which a newspaper should be conducted so as to be most useful, I should answer, 'by restraining it to true facts and sound principles only.' Yet I fear such a paper would find few subscribers. It is a melancholy truth, that a suppression of the press could not more completely deprive the nation of its benefits, than is done by its abandoned prostitution to falsehood. Nothing can now be believed which is seen in a newspaper. Truth itself becomes suspicious by being put into that polluted vehicle. I will add that the man who never looks into a newspaper is better informed than he who reads them; inasmuch as he who knows nothing is nearer to truth than he whose mind is filled with falsehoods and errors. He who reads nothing will still learn the great facts, and the details are all false.
¬ Reply by the U.S. President to John Norvell, 1807
Recent Comments
say what?? the same jewish guy who criticised Trump`s wall wants his own little kingdom for himself??
I'm not saying this is fake news... but MAGA3X is not Trump's official Twitter Account. Do you have any official statement from Trump???
A link to a video with his 2017 predictions: [Link]
Maybe this is why i quit watching SNL close to twenty years ago. Their writers are so pathetic they think it is funny to start a (not even funny)...
I suggest that the ulterior motive is that the US has played the WWII card one time too many. We wasted 70 years building a global military using...
SOTT.NET
Click here to learn how you can help
Reader comments do not necessarily reflect the views of the volunteers, editors, and directors of SOTT.net or the Quantum Future Group.
Remember, we need your help to collect information on what is going on in your part of the world! Send your article suggestions to:
Some icons appearing on this site were created by: Afterglow, Aha-Soft, AntialiasFactory, artdesigner.lv, Artura, DailyOverview, Dellustrations, Everaldo, GraphicsFuel, IconDrawer, IconFactory, Iconka, IconShock, Icons-Land, i-love-icons, KDE-look.org, Klukeart, Mayosoft, mugenb16, NicolasMollet, PetshopBoxStudio, VisualPharm, VistaICO, wbeiruti, WebIconset, YellowIcon
Original content © 2002-2016 by Sott.net/Signs of the Times. See: FAIR USE NOTICE