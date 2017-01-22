Craig Hamilton-Parker has forecast a deadly flu epidemic, a fire in the House of Commons and a volcanic eruption in Iceland.
He also predicted a biological terrorist attack on a school, a drought in the US and floods in Europe. And he believes an ancient squid-like creature will be discovered in Egypt.
The Southampton-born prophet, 62, releases his forecast on his website, psychics.co.uk, every year and in 2016 he predicted Trump's win, Britain leaving the EU and David Cameron resigning.
He also forecast terrorist attacks at shopping malls and a luxury resort and a gun attack in an art gallery.
This year his predictions include:
- A crash in the Euro and Denmark and Italy leaving the EU.
- Hillary Clinton's resignation from politics after a release of documents.
- A toxic or biological attack on a school in Europe.
- North and South Korea becoming one country as Kim Jung-un is overthrown
- A worldwide flu epidemic.
- A political divide in America between east and west with riots and gun crimes soaring.
- A large fire at the Houses of Parliament caused by "bad maintenance" not a terrorist attack .
- Ancient Giant Squid making the news - found frozen in ice.
- Assassination and kidnap attempt on the pope at the Vatican. Swiss guards killed.
raise Cthulhu from the 'dead'