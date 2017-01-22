President Donald Trump spoke at CIA Headquarters on his first stop as the newly inaugurated commander in chief telling the intelligence agency that despite media reports he is not at war with the intelligence community."I am so behind you," he told CIA officials at Langley, Virginia.He also called out Time magazine for running a false story stating that he had removed Martin Luther King's bust from the Oval Office when it was in fact just blocked from view by a cameraman.Trump told the CIA that he has a great respect for the agency and believes it is "going to be one of the most important groups in the country in making us safe again.""There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and CIA than Donald Trump,'' he saidHe had nothing but praise for the agency highlighting their importance going forward.Trump's favourable comments about the CIA come amidst a tense period with the intelligence community after he refused to accept US intel reports on Russia's alleged interference in the election.Just last week Trump branded outgoing CIA chief Brennan as "the leaker of fake news" after Brennan criticised him for tweeting and told him to understand the Russian threat.Trump questioned whether the CIA director had leaked a recent unsubstantiated dossier to the media that claimed Russia had collected compromising financial or personal information about him.The CIA meeting was the new president's first official visit to a government agency.