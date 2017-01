© RaiNews

The incident occurred as the bus was exiting the A4 highway outside Verona on Friday.Italian news agency Ansa said the children were mainly boys, aged 14 to 18. Some had reportedly been thrown out through the window upon collision with the pylon.Others were trapped inside as the vehicle caught fire.The death toll is not expected to increase, according to the fire department.Another 15 children on the bus received lesser injuries, and are expected to be discharged today.An investigation into the cause of the tragedy has been launched, with various explanations being considered, including the driver's health and sudden mechanical failure.Police and emergency services have been at the scene all night and morning.