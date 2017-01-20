© Keren Manor/Activist Stills

the highest-ranking Palestinian politician in Israel.

including to the face.

Here is another image that conveys the situation of Palestinians - these ones Palestinian citizens of Israel - more completely than any words.Odeh is one of the least confrontational politicians among Israel's large Palestinian minority, a fifth of the population. His message is consistently one of peace and amity between all Israeli citizens, whether Jews or Palestinians. That does not seem to have protected him from the shoot-first, ask-questions-later approach of Israel's security forces towards Palestinians.This image should be as shocking as seeing a bloodied Bernie Sanders or Jeremy Corbyn crawling in the dirt, watched impassively by US or UK police.Context is important too. Odeh had joined the 1,000 inhabitants of Umm al-Hiran -- early this morning in a demonstration to stop demolition crews destroying the 150 homes of their village in the Negev.The pretext then for expelling them was that Israel needed their ancestral lands for an exclusively Jewish kibbutz.That all occurred during a military government that ruled over Israel's Palestinians for nearly two decades. More than 60 years later, exactly the same thing is happening again, but this time in front of the cameras.Israel never issued Umm al-Hiran with a master plan, so now it can be declared illegal and its inhabitants called "squatters" and "trespassers".They are far from alone. Thousands of other families, and their villages, face the same fate.The truth is nothing has changed from the 1950s. Israel still behaves as if it is ruling militarily over its Palestinian citizens. IIsrael is not a normal kind of state. It is an ethnocracy, and one driven by an ideological variation of the ethnic nationalisms that tore apart Europe a century ago.Odeh is a leader who campaigns for peace and equality between Jewish and Palestinian citizens. Today, he got his answer. His place is bruised, bloodied and bowed, crawling through the dirt. This is the language of a Jewish state.