© Vitaliy Ankov / Sputnik

The head of Russia's Central Elections Commission has said all OSCE nations should adopt single standards that would allow them to compare the performance of various nations and register progress or regression in democracy.Pamfilova said.The official also said that Russia would set up a working group that would examine possible changes in Russian election law in line with recommendations issued by the ODIHR following the 2016 parliamentary polls.In comments with Kommersant daily, a former member of the Central Elections Commission, Igor Borisov, supported the single standards idea as he believes it would remove the political component from the technical monitoring procedure."A lot of political processes are based on experts' statements," Borisov said.he added.The latest Russian parliamentary elections took place in September 2016. Centrist conservatives United Russia received 343 seats in the 450-seat lower house, the Communist Party won 42, the Liberal-Democratic Party claimed 39, while center-left party Fair Russia won 23 and the Motherland and Civil Platform parties received one seat each. In addition, one MP without party affiliation was elected to the State Duma from an independent constituency.- which failed to gain parliamentary seats or even pass the 3-percent vote threshold that would guarantee it some form of state sponsorship - filed a lawsuit demanding the annulment of the results of the polls and for them to be held again. The partyIn late November 2016, Russia's Supreme Court rejected Yabloko's bid, saying that though some of the violations mentioned had taken place, they were minor and could neither affect citizens' freedom to vote nor the results of the elections.