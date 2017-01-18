The story is being established that the Saudis are responsible or 9/11 and nothing is done about it. Instead the Saudis are supplied with more weapons with which to murder women and children in Yemen.

When I read Trump's defenders, such as Daniel Lazare, having to balance their defense with denunciations of Trump, I think the CIA's propaganda is working. In his article, Lazare asks the rhetorical question, "Is a military coup in the works?" He then goes on to describe the CIA and presstitute coup against Trump unfolding before our eyes. https://consortiumnews.com/2017/01/14/the-scheme-to-take-down-trump/ Having described the unprecedented frame-up of the president-elect of the United States by the CIA and the Western media, Lazare has to square himself with those doing the frame-up:Note that Lazare goes beyond the CIA and the presstitutes by elevating Trump from someone not sufficiently suspicious of Vladimir Putin to "dangerously ignorant." I suppose Lazare means dangerously ignorant like Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, and Obama.Of course, Lazare has no idea what he means. He is simply afraid he will be called a "Trump deplorable," and he stuck in some denuciatory words to ward off his dismissal as just another Russian agent.At other times I conclude that the CIA is discrediting itself with its fierce and transparently false attack on the president elect. The attack on Trump from the CIA and its media agents at the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, the network TV channels, the BBC, the Guardian, and every other Western print and TV source with the exception of Fox News, is based on no evidence whatsoever.The evidence consists of nothing but constant repetitions of blatant lies fed into the presstitute media by the CIA .We have witnessed this so many times before: "Tonkin Gulf," "Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction," "Iranian nukes," "Assad's use of chemical weapons," "Russian invasion of Ukraine."General Smedley Butler, the most decorated Marine in the history of the US military said that he and the US Marines spent their lives defending the interests of the United Fruit Company and some lousy investment of the banks in Latin America.Normalized relations with Russia removes the orchestrated "Russian threat" justification for the $1,000 billion taxpayer dollars taken annually from ordinary Americans and given to the military/security complex via the federal budget.All European governments consist of Washington's vassals. They are accustomed to supporting Washington's foreign policy, not having had a policy of their own since World War II.Trump is taking on a policy world long under the influence of the CIA. Little wonder WikiLeaks' Julian Assange and a number of other clued-in people say that the CIA will assassinate Trump if he cannot be brought into line with a Western alliance organized for the power and profit of the few.Trump could fire CIA director John Brennan, have the Attorney General indict him for treason, have the FBI locate all participants in the intelligence agencies and presstitute media who aided and abetted the attempted frame-up of the president-elect of the United States and put them all on trial. This would be the best and surest way for Trump to clean out the snakepit that is Washington, D.C. To call a snakepit a "swamp" is to use an euphemism.any hacking that occurred was not the fault of Trump and Russia,but the fault of the US intelligence agencies who were too incompetent to prevent it. Trump's trump question to the CIA, NSA, FBI is:If you repeat your incompetence, I am going to fire everyone of you incompetents.The same goes for terror attacks. Trump should ask the intelligence agencies:Trump should make the point that the huge amount of money spent on security does not produce security.Trump should raise the obvious question:Putin's theft of the US presidential election was due to CIA failure, and to nothing else. All the bombings in France, UK, and Germany are due to intelligence failings, and to nothing else, as is the Boston Marathon bombing and every other alleged "terror event."He has every reason to abolish the agency that has traditionally operated in behalf of narrow interests. In his book, The Brothers, Stephen Kinzer documents the use of the CIA and State Department in behalf of the clients of the Dulles brothers' law firm's clients.There is no reason for Trump to tolerate spurious charges against him by the CIA. At best the CIA is incompetent. At worst the agency is complicit in, or organizer of, terrorist events.Dr. Paul Craig Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy and associate editor of the Wall Street Journal. He was columnist for Business Week, Scripps Howard News Service, and Creators Syndicate. He has had many university appointments. His internet columns have attracted a worldwide following. Roberts' latest books are The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West How America Was Lost , and The Neoconservative Threat to World Order