© KTVU
A massive sinkhole has shut down a busy intersection in Pacifica, forcing drivers to take detour.

The pavement collapsed on Edgemar Avenue by Highway 1 after a recent round of storms.

The hole is 15-feet deep and 40-feet wide. It is close to a fire station and a church.

Another sinkhole opened up at the same intersection a few months ago but this one is three times bigger.

It is unclear when the repair work will begin.