The hole is 15-feet deep and 40-feet wide

A massive sinkhole has shut down a busy intersection in Pacifica, forcing drivers to take detour.The pavement collapsed on Edgemar Avenue by Highway 1 after a recent round of storms.. It is close to a fire station and a church.Another sinkhole opened up at the same intersection a few months ago butIt is unclear when the repair work will begin.