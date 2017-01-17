© Jason Lee / Reuters



The world's largest producer of emissions China has canceled several dozen planned and under construction coal power projects with a total capacity of over 100GW, Greenpeace reports., and Greenpeace expects more action from the Chinese authorities.At present, China's coal plants have a capacity of 920GW. In the electricity chapter of the 13th Five-Year Plan, the country committed to a coal capacity cap of 1,100GW, still a great increase from the current numbers. Without scrapping the plants, Beijing would have exceeded the self-imposed cap by 150 GW.Last year, Beijing introduced several measures against coal overcapacity by announcing a 'traffic light' system for coal power station approvals. In October the government began canceling projects under construction.According to risk management consultancy Maplecroft, China emits about 6,018 million tons of greenhouse gases per year. A US-based nonprofit group called Berkeley Earth has published a report which says that air in Beijing is so polluted it does as much damage to the lungs as smoking 40 cigarettes a day.