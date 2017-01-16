The home in Blackley can be seen roofless and reduced to crumbling brickwork in videos and pictures on social media.Emergency services were first called to the scene at 12:30 and five people are reported to have been injured though it is unclear how badly.Neighbours told the Manchester Evening News they heard a noise like a "bomb going off."One local man said: "I went to the street and it looks like it has taken out an entire house. There were loads of police and fire crews there."Another said: "The house shook we thought someone had crashed a car in to our house so we went out to see and it was that bang."In a statement on their website, Manchester fire service said: "At 12:40PM on Monday, January 16, five crews from Blackley, Ashton, Central First, Broughton and Chadderton were called to a partially collapsed end terrace in Victoria Avenue, Blackley."Crews are assessing the scene and carrying out a primary search of the area. One casualty is being treated by the road."An aerial unit from Stretford is on route, along with two TIUs from Ashton and Leigh, a command unit from Rochdale, a timber unit from Rochdale and a fire dog."