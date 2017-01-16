On the day of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration protesters are planning an anti-capitalist march, road blockades and disruptions to inauguration balls. The protests will likely include property destruction, a source with intimate knowledge of the protest plans told The Daily Caller Friday.

The blockades are not limited to roads but will also be at every security checkpoint, the source said. The source added that the protesters blockading each checkpoint will represent a different liberal cause such as climate change or money in politics.

A group called #DisruptJ20 is the most active in the planned protests for the inauguration.

Organizers for #DisruptJ20 are planning to kick off the inauguration protests on Jan. 18 with a gay dance party outside of Vice President-elect Mike Pence's Chevy Chase, MD home.

Fox News reported Friday on audio of a protester saying #Disrupt20 plans to "crash" the pro-Trump "Deploraball" on Jan. 19, which The Daily Caller's source confirmed. The source said that several of the balls on inauguration night will be disrupted as well.

The Fox News report also described an anti-capitalist protest emanating from Logan Circle on the morning of the inauguration. The individual with intimate knowledge of the protests told TheDC that property damage will likely result from the protest.

Thousands of police officers from across the nation, 5,000 National Guard troops and local police will be providing security for the inauguration.

Interim Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a recent press conference that the D.C. police were made aware of protest plans by anarchists and that they will be "able to handle it. "