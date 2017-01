© Getty Images

We interrupt this fantasy to bring you an important announcement: it didn't happen that way.

Oh, the irony! Amid all the accusations of foreign interference in the election, the first solid indication of it showed up with the publication of awritten by a "former" British intelligence agent accusing Donald Trump ofand claiming he'sThe Christopher Steele - how's that for a name straight out of a James Bond novel? - works for "Orbis Business Intelligence, Ltd.," a high-toned London-basedusually hired by big corporations out to spy on their competitors or those pesky environmentalists.According to press reports, Steele worked undercover in Russia for several years, cultivating a wide network of contacts who, today, regularly feed him information. It was through these contacts that hefirst reported by CNN and later published by BuzzFeed, the product of rumor, gossip, and innuendo - in short, the stuff "raw" intelligence is made of.News accounts also report that it wasthat got the initial contract, and was paid by the Republican wing of theAfter Trump won the Republican nomination, the ball was passed to the. Oh, but it didn't end with Trump's victory at the polls: Steele and Fusion GPS head honcho Glenn Simpson soldiered on: "By then," the New York Times reports , "the election was over, and neither Mr. Steele nor Mr. Simpson was being paid by a client, but they did not stop what they believed to be very important work."Yes, out of the goodness of their hearts - patriotic duty, dedication to the victory of the West over the Evil Putinite Threat, and good old-fashioned stick-to-it-tiveness - the Dauntless Duo pursued their quarry through thick and thin, and they did it all for free, casting aside any thought of reward and abjuring the huge sums they are usually paid for such work.To begin with, anyone who thinks Orbis is a "private" intelligence agency, totally separate from MI6, the legendary British intelligence service, is delusional. These agencies - there are several, including the notorious Halykut , which recently surfaced in China - arewhich is, itself,It's an international fraternity, one that shares information, contacts, and a common worldview - andWhen Trump began talking about howis, their alarm bells began to go off. The alliance is the bedrock of the international security apparatus that nurtures and rewards this crowd, and the anchor of the expansionist agenda that envisions Ukraine and Georgia as the next entrants in the anti-Russian grand coalition. Those alarm bells started screaming when, the UKIP leader and spokesman for the rising nationalist anti-EU movement: the Brexit campaign dealt the internationalists a near mortal blow, and the Trump-Farage hook-up drove them up the wall.i.e. he opposes the drive to war against Moscow, and the double victory of Trump-Brexit has the NATO-crats in a panic. Something had to be done....who reports on Syria for the BBC, in the British Spectator, gives us more pieces in this international puzzle: "[Steele], apparently,And the former MI6 agent is not the only source for the claim about Russian kompromat on the President-elect. Back in August, a retired spy told me he had beenby 'the head of an East European intelligence agency.'"In any case, Wood goes on to detail his relationship with "active duty CIA officers" who basically told him there was "more than one tape," made on more than one occasion, "of a sexual nature." The memo, they told him, waswhich is why "these claims ended up on Presidentlast week, a briefing document was also given to congressional leaders and to Trump himself."Wood continues:"Last April, the CIA director was shown intelligence that worried him.of a conversation about money from the Kremlin going into the US presidential campaign. It was passed to the US by one of theThe CIA cannot act domestically against American citizens so aIt included six agencies or departments of government: dealing with the domestic, US, side of the inquiry, were thefor the foreign and intelligence aspects of the investigation, there were three agencies:, the National Security Agency, responsible for electronic spying. Lawyers from the National Security Division in the Department of Justice then drew up an application. They took it to the secret US court that deals with intelligence,named after the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. They wanted to. Their first application, in June, wasoutright by the judge. They returned with a more narrowly drawn order in July and were. Finally, before a new judge, thethree weeks before election day."The investigation, Wood avers, is in progress: awaiting to go off under Trump's chair in the Oval Office.So let's step back andthe CIA, MI6, "the head of an Eastern European intelligence agency," and the "one of the Baltic states' intelligence agencies" -Talk about "foreign interference" in American politics! This makes Russia's alleged intervention look like child's play.The Never-Trumpers are demanding a "bipartisan independent commission" to investigate the alleged Russian connection to the Trump campaign: they might as well call it the Commission to De-legitimize Trump's Presidency. These "patriots" scream that "foreign interference" is a mortal danger to the Republic, and thatintent on raising the Russian flag over the Capitol.It's hogwash of the sort we haven't seen since the 1950s, when J. Edgar Hoover was "investigating" (i.e. harassing) anyone who didn't toe the cold war line. But these people wouldn't dream of investigating the many foreign connections to the anti-Trump campaign, stretching all the way from London to Kiev to the Baltic states (I'd guess Estonia). The latest word is that Steele, "in fear for his life," has fled his multi-million-dollar estate and is hiding in a "safe house," perhaps in "another country." Has anyone looked in Lindsey Graham's closet? Those two drama queens should get along famously.